RnB 18/06/2020

John Legend Previews Jhene Aiko Collaboration 'U Move, I Move'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before his album arrives Friday, John Legend is previewing his new collaboration with Jhené Aiko! The EGOT winner shared a 30-second snippet of their tender duet via Twitter's new voice tweeting feature. "When I'm lost, you give me order / Pull me back and push me forward / Take me in and hold me / Hold me closer," they sing.

The two previously collaborated on "Lighting & Thunder" for Jhené's album Chilombo.
You can hear the full song when Legend's album Bigger Love drops Friday. The 16-track set also includes appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Rapsody, Koffee, and Camper.
"The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am," said Legend.

On Sunday, the father of two will host ABC's Father's Day tribute special, "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day," featuring musical performances and appearances from fellow dads including Anthony Anderson, Common, and Stevie Wonder.






