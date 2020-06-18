John Legend Previews Jhene Aiko Collaboration 'U Move, I Move'





On Sunday, the father of two will host ABC's Father's Day tribute special, "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day," featuring musical performances and appearances from fellow dads including Anthony Anderson, Common, and Stevie Wonder. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before his album arrives Friday, John Legend is previewing his new collaboration with Jhené Aiko! The EGOT winner shared a 30-second snippet of their tender duet via Twitter's new voice tweeting feature. "When I'm lost, you give me order / Pull me back and push me forward / Take me in and hold me / Hold me closer," they sing.The two previously collaborated on "Lighting & Thunder" for Jhené's album Chilombo.You can hear the full song when Legend's album Bigger Love drops Friday. The 16-track set also includes appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Rapsody, Koffee, and Camper."The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artist I am," said Legend.On Sunday, the father of two will host ABC's Father's Day tribute special, "John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day," featuring musical performances and appearances from fellow dads including Anthony Anderson, Common, and Stevie Wonder.



