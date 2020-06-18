Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/06/2020

Ryelle Releases New Single "Cinderella"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ryélle has the glass slippers and her prince better reach her before she takes off. The singer-songwriter originally from Buffalo, NY has released a visual for "Cinderella," her modern retelling of the classic folk tale and Disney movie. The song divulges her interpretation of love and its dependency on time. When one partner isn't ready to take it to the next level, it could complicate things. The video shows Ryélle in a mostly positive demeanor, realizing her worth as she dances to the upbeat bop.

"Cinderella," cooked up by multi-platinum producer De-Capo (credits include T-Pain), is the first record from Ryélle's new two-song EP SOLO, which dropped in May. The visual, directed by Diego Cruz (Fabolous's "Cold Summer"), highlights Ryélle's talents as she tells her story.
"'Cinderella' is about a love that becomes disappointing because the other person isn't in the same place as the other person," she said.
"The Cinderella theme used here symbolizes how you might miss out on a great opportunity at love if you let the 'clock strike out'."






Most read news of the week
San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Releasing New Album 'Catastrophic Entertainment' On July 1, 2020
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2020
GoGo Penguin Releases New Self-titled Album Via Blue Note Records
Dylan Hartigan Announces Summer Drive-In Movie Tour, Debuts Music Video For New Single "What's In The Cards"
Get Ready For The Hottest Night Of Country Music When 'CMA Best Of Fest' Airs July 9 On ABC
Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres
Chloe x Halle Releases New Video "Forgive Me" To Celebrate The Release Of New Album "Ungodly Hour"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016894340515137 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how