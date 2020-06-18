Radio 2 Live At Home Announced As Bbc Proms In The Park And BBC Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park Cancelled In 2020



Now in its 125th season, the BBC Proms is the largest classical music festival in the world. It attracts audiences of millions across the globe each year. From Friday 17 July, the 2020 festival will take a special new format to reflect the times, with six weeks of archive broadcasts on television, radio and online and plans for live music in the final two weeks from the Royal Albert Hall. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BBC Proms In The Park and BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, which are usually held in September, are unable to go ahead due to the pandemic.But that won't stop the music, as Radio 2 will be recreating the festival magic with Radio 2 Live At Home to be broadcast each evening on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 September. Further details will be announced in due course.Jeff Smith, Head of Music, Radio 2, says: "Whilst we're hugely disappointed not to be able to hold our Hyde Park events this year we are pleased to be planning Radio 2 Live At Home, which will feature live performances from some of Radio 2's most popular artists."Whilst Proms In The Park, Hyde Park, will not take place this year, plans for the Last Night Of The Proms from the Royal Albert Hall will be announced in due course. The large-scale outdoor Proms In The Park events in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will also not take place, but alternative plans to reflect the Nations are being discussed.Now in its 125th season, the BBC Proms is the largest classical music festival in the world. It attracts audiences of millions across the globe each year. From Friday 17 July, the 2020 festival will take a special new format to reflect the times, with six weeks of archive broadcasts on television, radio and online and plans for live music in the final two weeks from the Royal Albert Hall.



