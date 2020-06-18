Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 18/06/2020

EXIT Festival Moves Forward With 20th Anniversary Event This August

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the mass majority of music festivals have either postponed, canceled or moved online in 2020, one event is determined to hold its 20th anniversary this year.

EXIT Festival's website states: "After the Serbian Prime Minister asked the EXIT festival not to cancel but move to August, the organizers are working round the clock to create a special and meaningful event for the 20th birthday edition."

The Re:Start lineup includes 999999999 Live, Amelie Lens, ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Nina Kraviz, Boris Brejcha and more. However, in the fine print, EXIT says the lineup is subject to change.

There's a COVID-19 tab on the website with pertinent information. Safety precautions include "sanitary stations, emergency teams, special isolation facilities in case events any of the visitors show any symptoms of the disease."

Fans are also given the option to either swap their 2020 ticket for 2021 or request a full refund.

EXIT Festival is set for August 13 - 16 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia.

EXIT Festival Coming August 2020






