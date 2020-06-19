BET Will Kick-Off Its 'Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon,' Under Its "Content For Change" Initiative



Alicia Garza, Founder,

Angie Nwandu, Blogger and Founder, The

Brittney Cooper, Author, Associate Professor, Rutgers University



Derrick Johnson, NAACP President

Emerald Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, Activist

Gerard Bush, Filmmaker, "Antebellum"

Indya Moore, "Pose"

Jac Ross, Singer

Jericho Brown, 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning Poet

Jonathan McReynolds, Gospel singer and "



Kiana Ledé, Singer

Kwame Onwuachi, Celebrity Chef, Kith and Kin

Loni Love, Comedian and host

Lori Lightfoot,

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, first African American to serve as a Lt. Governor in Wisconsin

MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"

Naturi Naughton, "

Novi Brown, "Tyler Perry's Sistas"

Rashad Robinson, Executive Director,

Reginald Hudlin, Film Director, "Marshall"

Rep. Lucy McBath, mother of

Rep.

Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights leader, founder & President of the

Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Executive

Rome Flynn, "How To Get Away with Murder"

Sen. Cory Booker, US Senator, (D-NJ)

Sen. Kamala Harris, US Senator, (D-CA)

Sinqua Walls, "American Soul"



Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Rapper/Actor

YG, Rapper



The 'Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon' programming line-up on BET includes:

7 AM-NOON* - SOCIAL JUSTICE THEMED EPISODES OF BELOVED SITCOMS

FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR

MARTIN

THE PARKERS

NOON* - "MARSHALL"

3 PM* - "RACE"

6 PM* - "DO THE RIGHT THING"

9 PM* - "SELMA" (NETWORK PREMIERE)

*All Times ET/PT



BET+ commemorates Juneteenth:

BET+ continues the conversation in support of

www.BET.plus



Short Form Content on-air and online includes:



Andra Day feat.

Common &

Public

"Dear



BET Digital's interactive content series, "BET House Party Presents "How To Make Good Trouble":

BET is partnering with Participant to launch the John Lewis: Good Trouble impact campaign. BET News' Marc Lamont Hill hosts "How to Make Good Trouble," four powerful live conversations on BET's Instagram page. The exclusive interviews will highlight Congressman Lewis' legacy of fighting for civil & voting rights, educational steps about voting rights and how to support the Good Trouble Impact Campaign." Follow @BET on Instagram and tune in at the following times:

11 AM ET for a live discussion with Reverend William Barber II, Executive

12 PM ET for a live discussion with

1 PM ET for a live discussion with Dawn Porter, the film's director/producer (​@dawnporterfilm)

3 PM ET for a live discussion with Dr. Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College (​@Participant​)



BET's "Content For Change" initiative supports the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America. To support this unprecedented undertaking, BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the Content for Change initiative in aggregated value. More details on additional ViacomCBS efforts supporting this initiative are forthcoming.

