BET Will Kick-Off Its 'Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon,' Under Its "Content For Change" Initiative

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
BET kicks off its "Content For Change" initiative on Juneteenth - the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States - with a day-long array of programming celebrating the resilience of the African American spirit. Starting at 7 AM PT, BET will premiere social justice episodes of series, inspirational films, music videos, messages of perseverance, tenacity and hope from leading Black
voices to showcase Black
achievement across all of our platforms, including:
Alicia Garza, Founder, Black
Futures Lab & Co-founder, Black
Lives Matter
Angie Nwandu, Blogger and Founder, The Shade
Room
Brittney Cooper, Author, Associate Professor, Rutgers University
Chloe
x Halle, R&B duo
Derrick Johnson, NAACP President
Emerald Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, Activist
Gerard Bush, Filmmaker, "Antebellum"
Indya Moore, "Pose"
Jac Ross, Singer
Jericho Brown, 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning Poet
Jonathan McReynolds, Gospel singer and "Sunday Best
" judge
Jon B.
King Jr., fmr. Secretary of Education, Obama Administration
Kiana Ledé, Singer
Kwame Onwuachi, Celebrity Chef, Kith and Kin
Loni Love, Comedian and host
Lori Lightfoot, Chicago
Mayor
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, first African American to serve as a Lt. Governor in Wisconsin
MJ Rodriguez, "Pose"
Naturi Naughton, "Power
"
Novi Brown, "Tyler Perry's Sistas"
Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color
of Change
Reginald Hudlin, Film Director, "Marshall"
Rep. Lucy McBath, mother of Jordan Davis
& Georgia Congresswoman
Rep. Sheila
Jackson Lee, Texas
Congresswoman
Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights leader, founder & President of the National
Action Network
Rev. Dr. William Barber II, Executive Director
of the Poor People's Campaign
Rome Flynn, "How To Get Away with Murder"
Sen. Cory Booker, US Senator, (D-NJ)
Sen. Kamala Harris, US Senator, (D-CA)
Sinqua Walls, "American Soul"
Soledad
O'Brien, Journalist
Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Rapper/Actor
YG, Rapper
The 'Juneteenth Freedom Day Marathon' programming line-up on BET includes:
7 AM-NOON* - SOCIAL JUSTICE THEMED EPISODES OF BELOVED SITCOMS
FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR
MARTIN
THE PARKERS
NOON* - "MARSHALL"
3 PM* - "RACE"
6 PM* - "DO THE RIGHT THING"
9 PM* - "SELMA" (NETWORK PREMIERE)
*All Times ET/PT
BET+ commemorates Juneteenth:
BET+ continues the conversation in support of Black
representation, highlighting the importance of Blackness as an everyday topic. Because it's a movement, not a moment. BET+ is a premium online streaming service with over 2000+ hours of content between exclusive originals, thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black
creators. In commemoration of Juneteenth, the premium service will make some of its top social justice titles available for free including "Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin
Story"
www.BET.plus
Short Form Content on-air and online includes:
Music
Videos from:
Andra Day feat. Common
- "Stand Up For Something"
Common
& John Legend
- "Glory
"
Public Enemy
- "Fight The Power"
"Dear Black
People" spot, a heartfelt message of love, joy and power to the Black
community from BET to viewers that celebrates the beauty and strength of Black
culture, the Black Experience
and affirms its commitment to stand with the Black
community in the demand for liberation.
BET Digital's interactive content series, "BET House Party Presents "How To Make Good Trouble":
BET is partnering with Participant to launch the John Lewis: Good Trouble impact campaign. BET News' Marc Lamont Hill hosts "How to Make Good Trouble," four powerful live conversations on BET's Instagram page. The exclusive interviews will highlight Congressman Lewis' legacy of fighting for civil & voting rights, educational steps about voting rights and how to support the Good Trouble Impact Campaign." Follow @BET on Instagram and tune in at the following times:
11 AM ET for a live discussion with Reverend William Barber II, Executive Director
of the Poor People's Campaign (@revdrbarber)
12 PM ET for a live discussion with Erika
Alexander, Co-Producer and Co-Founder of Color
Farm Media and Board Member of VoteRunLead (@erikaalexanderthegreat)
1 PM ET for a live discussion with Dawn Porter, the film's director/producer (@dawnporterfilm)
3 PM ET for a live discussion with Dr. Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College (@Participant)
BET's "Content For Change" initiative supports the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America. To support this unprecedented undertaking, BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the Content for Change initiative in aggregated value. More details on additional ViacomCBS efforts supporting this initiative are forthcoming.
For more information visit BET.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #JuneteenthOnBET.