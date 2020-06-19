Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/06/2020

Celeste Shares Official Video For Finneas-produced Single "I Can See The Change"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ascendant soul singer and BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste has shared the official video for her sweeping FINNEAS-produced new single "I Can See The Change," out now on Polydor Records/Universal Music. The video, directed remotely by Sophie Jones, features iconic and never more relevant footage from a 1963 Martin Luther King rally in the United States.

"The song was written from a very personal and introspective place," Celeste explains, "however it has taken on a new and more powerful meaning because of what has been happening with Covid-19 and the global reinvigoration of the Black Lives Matter movement. The video was shot at home in my living room, which was completely blacked out using thick, heavy fabric. It was the hottest day of the year so far, so it was a challenge. It was directed by Sophie Jones and shot remotely via Zoom with my housemate Holly Milk who took on the role of camera person, lighting operator and all round life saver."

Celeste's spine-tingling performance of her song "Strange" at this year's BRIT Awards, coinciding with her Rising Star award win, was a watershed moment for the British-Jamaican singer, placing her in the spotlight in front of luminaries like Stormzy, Dave, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. Stormzy called it "a perfect song!" while Billie and her songwriter-producer brother FINNEAS have proven to be some of her most outspoken supporters yet. Celeste and FINNEAS ultimately stayed in touch and decided to collaborate on the new song, finishing it during lockdown. Upon the song's release, FINNEAS shared via his Instagram "Celeste is gonna go down as one of the greats. It was a thrill to produce this song for her."

"A once-in-a-generation talent ... the finest British soul singer to emerge in years" - NME
"Smoky, jazz-tinged soul reimagined for the modern age" - Q
"She is so obviously the real soul-baring deal" - Sunday Times Culture
"Celeste has a voice that will break your heart" - Notion
"Incredible, stunning, everything" - Jorja Smith
"That voice…" - Billie Eilish






Most read news of the week
San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Releasing New Album 'Catastrophic Entertainment' On July 1, 2020
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
GoGo Penguin Releases New Self-titled Album Via Blue Note Records
Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres
Country Music Star Josh Turner Pays Homage To His "Mount Rushmore Of Country Music" With Compelling New Studio Album "Country State Of Mind" To Be Released August 21
Craft Recordings Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of "Collective Soul" With Deluxe Reissue And Vinyl Pressing
The Immediate Family Releases Debut Single "Cruel Twist" With New Video Premiering Via Rolling Stone
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Drops Steamy New Music Video For "On You"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0241880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016078948974609 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how