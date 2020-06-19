Celeste Shares Official Video For Finneas-produced Single "I Can See The Change"





"That voice…" - Billie Eilish New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ascendant soul singer and BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste has shared the official video for her sweeping FINNEAS-produced new single "I Can See The Change," out now on Polydor Records/Universal Music. The video, directed remotely by Sophie Jones, features iconic and never more relevant footage from a 1963 Martin Luther King rally in the United States."The song was written from a very personal and introspective place," Celeste explains, "however it has taken on a new and more powerful meaning because of what has been happening with Covid-19 and the global reinvigoration of the Black Lives Matter movement. The video was shot at home in my living room, which was completely blacked out using thick, heavy fabric. It was the hottest day of the year so far, so it was a challenge. It was directed by Sophie Jones and shot remotely via Zoom with my housemate Holly Milk who took on the role of camera person, lighting operator and all round life saver."Celeste's spine-tingling performance of her song " Strange " at this year's BRIT Awards, coinciding with her Rising Star award win, was a watershed moment for the British-Jamaican singer, placing her in the spotlight in front of luminaries like Stormzy, Dave, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. Stormzy called it "a perfect song!" while Billie and her songwriter-producer brother FINNEAS have proven to be some of her most outspoken supporters yet. Celeste and FINNEAS ultimately stayed in touch and decided to collaborate on the new song, finishing it during lockdown. Upon the song's release, FINNEAS shared via his Instagram "Celeste is gonna go down as one of the greats. It was a thrill to produce this song for her.""A once-in-a-generation talent ... the finest British soul singer to emerge in years" - NME"Smoky, jazz-tinged soul reimagined for the modern age" - Q"She is so obviously the real soul-baring deal" - Sunday Times Culture"Celeste has a voice that will break your heart" - Notion"Incredible, stunning, everything" - Jorja Smith"That voice…" - Billie Eilish



