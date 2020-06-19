Josh Kroehn Releases Heart-Wrenching Confessional New Track "Never Found"



"Something I've found has made me say goodbye to my processed life."



These lyrics from Josh Kroehn's previous single, Processed Life, shed light on the drive and motivation of an artist who has followed a dream to pursue a life as a singer-songwriter. The release of Processed Life and the subsequent EP, Something I've Found, were met with immediate success in Josh's homeland of Australia, seeing him debut in the Triple J Unearthed charts, peaking at number 7 and earning rave reviews from Triple J presenters and producers, not to mention glowing reviews in Happy Mag, Buzz



Josh's passion for music developed from a young age. Discovering his parent's collection of LPs and CDs led to a broad and at times eclectic taste in music. His appetite for new music fuelled his curiosity to discover new and different genres and the plethora of instruments that created these sounds - this exploration drew him to the guitar at the age of 9. His guitar playing style as a youngster was initially driven by the energy and raw emotion of heavier music and in particular by his idol guitar icons



The diversity of his early influences in addition to those he has found later in life have shaped the type of music that he composes, in particular the virtuosic guitar playing of Ben Howard, John Martyn and Nick Drake, as well as the compositional approaches from



Josh's music delves into a world where his guitar playing creates textures that carry, conflict and challenge his vocal tones and colours in biographical confessionals. Josh's music is written about life, and one thing that you can be assured of is that the music will always come straight from the heart and be uniquely authentic. And that's all he really cares about.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jkroehnmusic

Instagram: www.instagram.com/joshkroehn

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/jkroehnmusic/never-found/s-QRLUN3794X5

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/6B3K1LKw5TiQwd03x9ihuK

