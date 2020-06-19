Jazz Intensive, Theatre Workshops Go Virtual This Summer At Oakland University





The workshops are intended for ages 14-18. Full workshop descriptions and daily schedules are available at OU Summer Theatre Workshops...Online! To register, please visit https://bit.ly/TheatreWorkshops. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance is offering virtual summer workshops this year, including a Summer Virtual Jazz Intensive featuring violinist Regina Carter, jazz drummer Sean Dobbins and flutist Nancy Stagnitta from July 20-24.The OU Summer Virtual Jazz Intensive will focus on themed topics such as the history of women in jazz, bridging classical to jazz, jazz as language, etc. The format will feature four 50-minute sessions each day that will include a listening section, virtual ensemble rehearsals and a daily improvisation workshop."I couldn't be more thrilled to join Sean Dobbins and Regina Carter for Oakland University's Virtual Jazz Intensive," Stagnitta said. "Regina is an extraordinary artist, and I am excited for the opportunity to bring our unique voices together. My performances with Sean Dobbins are some of my most memorable, and I am honored to be a member of this fantastic team. As both a classical and jazz flutist, I look forward to exploring the confluence between the two idioms."Primis Player PlaceholderThe OU Virtual Jazz Intensive is made possible by generous support from the OU's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. To register, visit Oakland University Virtual Jazz Intensive 2020.Also this summer, the Oakland University Department of Theatre is offering OU Summer Theatre Workshops...Online! from July 13-17.The workshops will feature theatre performance and design workshops (taught by OU theatre faculty, including Tony-award nominee Josh Young), meet-the-faculty sessions and masterclasses with world-class theatre artists Laura Michelle Kelly, who played the title role in the West End and Broadway productions of Disney's Mary Poppins; and Jen Price Fick, art director for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.The workshops are intended for ages 14-18. Full workshop descriptions and daily schedules are available at OU Summer Theatre Workshops...Online! To register, please visit https://bit.ly/TheatreWorkshops.



