Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/06/2020

T-Pain Releases New Track "Get Up" In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) T-Pain is speaking up about the pain America is facing right now. He dropped a new single, "Get Up," with an accompanying visual to inspire others to rise up during these difficult times. Police brutality has captured the headlines with the killing of several unarmed black citizens, and he hopes the track will encourage listeners to take a stand.

The Nappy Boy Films directed video starts with a relevant snippet from a Malcolm X speech. Then Pain, in a dark room lit by the words "Get Up" in red LED lights, gives a passionate performance to match the lyrics. He beats his chest and sings "the only thing that matters is what you gon' do when you get up."
The timing for the track couldn't have been better.
"This song was actually meant to come out at the end of March, but I decided to switch it out last minute and release "Wake Up Dead" with Chris Brown first," T-Pain said.
"We had all of the artwork and marketing assets created months ago. It's very ironic because it all has so much more meaning to it now with everything going on in the world. I thought it was silly to hold this song. I want people to be motivated, inspired, and to continue to Get Up and push forward."

On top of the message, he's hoping to actively help in the fight for equality. He created merchandise to coincide with the song's message, and proceeds from sales will benefit the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.






Most read news of the week
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres
Craft Recordings Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of "Collective Soul" With Deluxe Reissue And Vinyl Pressing
Country Music Star Josh Turner Pays Homage To His "Mount Rushmore Of Country Music" With Compelling New Studio Album "Country State Of Mind" To Be Released August 21
Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Drops Steamy New Music Video For "On You"
Buildings And Landmarks Across The US To Shine Orange On June 21 For Make Music Day
LL Cool J Announces Expansion Of Rock The Bells
Louis Bell Is ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter Of The Year; "Sucker" Is Pop Song Of The Year!
Adam Schlesinger Tribute Album, Featuring Rachel Bloom & More, Is Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0227230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018379688262939 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how