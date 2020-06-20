John Lennon Final Photos And Camera Sell For Over $100K At Auction From Just Kids Nostalgia

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The final photos taken of John Lennon
on Dec 8, 1980, by Paul Goresh sold for $100,000; and the camera that took them for $5,900; the last book signed by Lennon sold for $18,000; a Beatles
ice cream box for $3,028; and Ringo's sunglasses for $2,923 - all in part one of the Paul Goresh Beatles
Collection auction which closed last week.
Part II of the three-phase release is live now on eBay Auctions by Just Kids Nostalgia. Highlights of the collection include:
Rare Beatles
Ice Cream
Box Sells For Over $3,000
Rare Beatles
Ice Cream
Box Sells For Over $3,000
Last Book Signed By John Lennon
Sold For $18,000
Last Book Signed By John Lennon
Sold For $18,000
Rare photos from the 16 Magazine archives
Unseen behind-the-scene photos on the set of Help!
One-of-a-kind negatives taken by Astrid Kirchherr in 1961
Numerous concert tickets from 1964-65
Rare toys, bubble gum cards, ephemera
Large stash of Beatles
Fan Club memorabilia
Signed books by George
Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney
Over 1,000 The Beatles
magazines
Ken Farrell, president of Just Kids Nostalgia, a pop-culture collectible business established in 1978, was consigned to sell the collection upon Goresh's death. Farrell and Goresh were mutual, long-time pop-culture enthusiast friends.
"It's been a whirlwind two weeks on eBay," said Farrell. "It's truly a unique opportunity for Beatles
collectors. This sale will last all summer."
Farrell added, "It was a great honor to be selected by Paul Goresh before he died to sell this amazing collection. We will offer items never before seen in the collector's market. It's a sale not to be missed."
Just Kids Nostalgia has been a leading seller of pop culture collectibles for more than 40 years.