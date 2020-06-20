Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 20/06/2020

Independent Injustice Online Music Showcase - Voice Of The Unheard - Just Us 4 Us

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world is burning and social media is permeated with posts ranging from racism to elections to conspiracies, and tension is at an all-time high. With the global pandemic, multiple police brutality incidents, and unemployment on the rise we are in a difficult time. Chaos is drowning out the peace, as media coverage naturally seems to cover the rioting and looting. When it comes to healing broken relationships, the first step is listening and clearly people feel unheard. These riots are a signifier that people don't know what else to do.

During times of crisis, people can feel lost and hopeless, and they rely on culture and community to help them overcome hard times. As individuals and companies alike take a stand, One City Ent. is calling upon the support of entertainers as they mobilize a movement called Just Us 4 Us. Artists have the ability to articulate emotion and pain and appeal to the masses, so we are looking for artists with leadership qualities.

The thing that is tearing us apart is the inability for some to see the perspective of the people that are hurt by the injustice. In order for people to understand the perspective we are looking for someone who can articulate the issues well. It takes clarity and skill to be able to make a worldwide message if it comes off as just anger, it might not be perceived well. The Just Us 4 Us campaign is an online showcase where music artists worldwide can submit their songs, and videos about injustice, and the fans worldwide will then vote on the most impactful song.

Please share this information with fellow members of the media, influencers and potential sponsors as in order to be effective we need all hands-on deck. One City Ent. is inviting everyone: creators, consumers, and corporations, to "Shape the Culture" by participating in this and other socially-conscious competitions. Sign up now at www.onecityent.com






