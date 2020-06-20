Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 20/06/2020

R&B Artist Emanuel Releases Debut EP, Session 1: Disillusion, Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a moment of global disillusionment as social unrest, race equality protests, and the crisis of a pandemic are weighing on the human spirit, Canadian R&B artist Emanuel's debut EP makes its poignant arrival, fulfilling the true purpose of the artist: to reflect the emotions and times they are living through. On releasing Session 1: Disillusion today, Emanuel shares, "Debuting to the world on Juneteenth, a symbolic day in the celebration of freedom and emancipation for all enslaved Blacks in America, immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of love, hope and healing as the world shifts right before our very eyes."

With each self-penned song on Session 1: Disillusion, Emanuel's vocals, rich with emotion, unveil his process of coping with a disillusioned portrait of life through alternative therapeutic outlets such as self-reflection, sex, drugs, and relationships. Emanuel progresses towards, and ultimately descends into a state of disillusionment as the elation from the hope of meaningful human connection in "Need You" deflates into a crushing devastation in "Thought It'd Be Easy" that then coasts into the blurry synthetic high of "Addiction".

Following his international debut earlier this Spring with the release of his first single "Need You" and its globally collaborative video curated by Idris Elba OBE, - who also holds the role of Executive Producer - Emanuel introduces the first installment of ALT THERAPY with today's release of Session 1: Disillusion, out now via Universal Music. Mixed by Gary Noble (Amy Winehouse, Nas, Fugees) and featuring original artwork by renowned contemporary visual artist FunnyTummy, Session 1: Disillusion explores the vulnerability that comes with self-work and uninhibited artistic expression.

The emotional reaction to Emanuel's undeniable talent has been immediate from both the music industry and his rapidly growing fanbase. With the release of his debut single, Emanuel was named Apple Music's New Artist of the Week, one of Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, a Soundcloud Featured Artist, a Spotify "On The Radar" Artist, and landed Spotify's premiere billboard in Toronto's Yonge & Dundas Square. In two months, "Need You" has already accumulated millions of streams.

Session 1: Disillusion is the first collection of music Emanuel will share this year, culminating with the release of his debut album ALT THERAPY.

Emanuel - Session 1: Disillusion Tracklist:
"Need You"
"Thought It'd Be Easy"
"Addiction"
"Need You (Remix)"






