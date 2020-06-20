Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles

Music and Western elements that has been influencing Turkish music scene for decades.



His album Danses et Rythmes de la Turquie d'hier ‡ aujourd'hui was awarded the Grand Prix du Disque by the Charles Cros Academie in Paris, France. In the early 1990s Murat Ses developed a musical style he terms Anadolu Pop 2.0 (Electric Levantine). The main elements of the style are microtonal properties created on authentic Levantine scales, electronically produced instrument timbres and Western music.

It's an experimental form of Anadolu Pop.



This sound by Murat Ses has already charted five times on Billboard. On Billboard Hot New Singles charts in January, February, July, October 2016 [Endless Dance, Anatolian Highway 3, Pockmarked Beauty 2, Strawberry Moon] and September 2017 [Nardugan (OpBe Dances)]

Voting member of Grammy;

Five times Global Music Awards and six times Akademia Awards winner (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 in Dance Electronica, World Beat), Hollywood Music Awards nominations (2016 and 2017);

Indie Music Channel Awards (2016/Best Male Emerging Artist of the Year, 2019/Best Dance Song and Best Dance Recording)

Indie Music Channel Music Artist.

Anadolu Pop 2.0 Project feat Murat Ses, Nihal Ses and Cazgir won an Akademia Award in 2018 followed by Man With Bean Teeth (Fasulye Disli Adam) and Asmalimescit 63/3 feat Mr Shammi in 2019.

Josie Music Awards (JMA) Artist of the Year 2019 (Techno/Electro).



Born in Istanbul, Turkey and educated in Austria (Master degree in Information Management) Tan has been living in two cultures for all his life.

He has been composing music since he was 14. Having learned to play piano and organ it was a logical step to dive into the world of electronic music and synthesizers. Having worked as a DJ in the beginning 1990s Tan was always influenced by the House and Trance styles. His first published work was Mare Imbrium on the internationally acclaimed album Binfen by Murat Ses in 1993. Tan loves to program sounds and dive into the infinite possibilities of electronic music and synth programming.



His first album was the 2015 released "Anatolian Echoes" which is a sort of diary about a trip throughout Anatolia; the ancient region where myriads of different cultures flourished and intermixed creating a plethora of cultural diversity over the millennia leaving their footprints in the traditional music.



The second release (released in 2016) "Barren Plateaux" describes the experiences of silence and tranquility in the desert, the feelings of being one with nature in these unique moments where you only feel the arid air and the hot winds that scorched the landscape for thousands of years.



His third release (released in 2018) "Cybeleís Dream" depicts dream-like glimpses through the closed eyes of the ancient Anatolian goddess Cybele (who was called Mater Magna - Great Mother in the Roman Empire) her inner eye wandering over the various locations and peoples who formed the cultural heritage of Asia Minor. Time and locations change rapidly as the Urartu, Hittites, Phrygian, Galata Celts and Seljuks are in the endless search for immortality each in their own way.



The fourth release (released in 2020) "Deities of Duality" focuses on the duality of female and male, sun and moon or health and sickness which we encounter in nature every day. In ancient times in Anatolia this duality was personified by the twin gods Apollo and Artemis.



The fifth release (2020) "Endless Winter" describes the feeling of long winters you experienced seeming never to end with all the sad feelings though with hope in the upcoming springtime.



Tan tries to express his cultural heritage with music but also as a painter and photographer trying to bring orient and occident together through the means of his art. He believes that art has different ways to be expressed and there should be no difference between the various forms of expression. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Phaeton", one of the tracks from Murat Ses album Tidal Locking and "Tracks in the Snow" from Tan Ses 2020 album "Endless Winter" both win one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Phaeton by Murat Ses awarded the best Dance/Electronica song, Tracks In The Snow by Tan Ses awarded the best Ambient/Instrumental song. Murat Ses is a Turkish-Austrian keyboard player and composer with strong Eurasian electronic elements. He is creator of the Anadolu Pop style, a synthesis of AnatolianMusic and Western elements that has been influencing Turkish music scene for decades.His album Danses et Rythmes de la Turquie d'hier ‡ aujourd'hui was awarded the Grand Prix du Disque by the Charles Cros Academie in Paris, France. In the early 1990s Murat Ses developed a musical style he terms Anadolu Pop 2.0 (Electric Levantine). The main elements of the style are microtonal properties created on authentic Levantine scales, electronically produced instrument timbres and Western music.It's an experimental form of Anadolu Pop.This sound by Murat Ses has already charted five times on Billboard. On Billboard Hot New Singles charts in January, February, July, October 2016 [Endless Dance, Anatolian Highway 3, Pockmarked Beauty 2, Strawberry Moon] andSeptember 2017 [Nardugan (OpBe Dances)]Voting member of Grammy;Five times GlobalMusic Awards and six times Akademia Awards winner (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 in Dance Electronica, World Beat), HollywoodMusic Awards nominations (2016 and 2017);IndieMusic Channel Awards (2016/Best Male Emerging Artist of the Year, 2019/Best Dance Song and Best Dance Recording)IndieMusic Channel Radio Awards 2016 and 2018 in Hollywood/Best DanceMusic Artist.Anadolu Pop 2.0 Project feat Murat Ses, Nihal Ses and Cazgir won an Akademia Award in 2018 followed by Man With Bean Teeth (Fasulye Disli Adam) and Asmalimescit 63/3 feat Mr Shammi in 2019.JosieMusic Awards (JMA) Artist of the Year 2019 (Techno/Electro).Born in Istanbul, Turkey and educated in Austria (Master degree in Information Management) Tan has been living in two cultures for all his life.He has been composing music since he was 14. Having learned to play piano and organ it was a logical step to dive into the world of electronic music and synthesizers. Having worked as a DJ in the beginning 1990s Tan was always influenced by the House and Trance styles. His first published work was Mare Imbrium on the internationally acclaimed album Binfen by Murat Ses in 1993. Tan loves to program sounds and dive into the infinite possibilities of electronic music and synth programming.His first album was the 2015 released "Anatolian Echoes" which is a sort of diary about a trip throughout Anatolia; the ancient region where myriads of different cultures flourished and intermixed creating a plethora of cultural diversity over the millennia leaving their footprints in the traditional music.The second release (released in 2016) "Barren Plateaux" describes the experiences of silence and tranquility in the desert, the feelings of being one with nature in these unique moments where you only feel the arid air and the hot winds that scorched the landscape for thousands of years.His third release (released in 2018) "Cybeleís Dream" depicts dream-like glimpses through the closed eyes of the ancient Anatolian goddess Cybele (who was called Mater Magna - Great Mother in the Roman Empire) her inner eye wandering over the various locations and peoples who formed the cultural heritage of Asia Minor. Time and locations change rapidly as the Urartu, Hittites, Phrygian, Galata Celts and Seljuks are in the endless search for immortality each in their own way.The fourth release (released in 2020) "Deities of Duality" focuses on the duality of female and male, sun and moon or health and sickness which we encounter in nature every day. In ancient times in Anatolia this duality was personified by the twin gods Apollo and Artemis.The fifth release (2020) "Endless Winter" describes the feeling of long winters you experienced seeming never to end with all the sad feelings though with hope in the upcoming springtime.Tan tries to express his cultural heritage with music but also as a painter and photographer trying to bring orient and occident together through the means of his art. He believes that art has different ways to be expressed and there should be no difference between the various forms of expression.



