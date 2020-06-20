Ezra Collective Rework Wayne Shorter's "Footprints" For "Blue Note Re:Imagined"





"This project means so much to us in Ezra Collective. For us, Blue Note encapsulates everything that jazz is. Everchanging, evermoving with times and always swinging. From Herbie to Wayne, Glasper and Jose James. Across the decades it's been a constant source of inspiration, so to contribute to that is a dream come true. 'Footprints' was a song we learnt as teenagers, and a song we've haven't left alone since. It felt the perfect opportunity to pay homage to a hero of ours, Wayne Shorter, as well as document the journey we've made as a band since then."



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London quintet Ezra Collective has released their new version of Wayne Shorter's classic composition "Footprints," which was originally recorded on the legendary saxophonist's 1966 Blue Note album Adam's Apple. The track is the second single to be revealed from Blue Note Re:imagined, a forthcoming collection of classic Blue Note tracks reworked by a selection of the UK scene's most exciting young talents. Blue Note Re:imagined will be released September 25 and is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

Ezra Collective's "Footprints" is a funk-driven update of the original that moves seamlessly between post-bop, funk, hip-hop, and Afrobeat, and serves as a reminder of the versatility and virtuosity of a band widely regarded as the pioneers of the new UK jazz movement. It follows the release of Jorja Smith's much-lauded reimagining of St Germain's "Rose Rouge." Both singles will feature on a limited edition 7" vinyl which will be released July 31 and is available for pre-order now on the Blue Note Store.

Representing a bridge between Blue Note's past and future, Blue Note Re:imagined will feature contributions from a rollcall of internationally acclaimed jazz, soul and R&B artists - Shabaka Hutchings, Nubya Garcia, Mr Jukes, Steam Down, Skinny Pelembe, Emma-Jean Thackray, Poppy Ajudha, Jordan Rakei, Fieh, Ishmael Ensemble, Blue Lab Beats, Melt Yourself Down, Yazmin Lacey, Alfa Mist, Ezra Collective, and Jorja Smith. In addition to Wayne Shorter and St Germain, the collection will include interpretations of tracks by the likes of Herbie Hancock, Bobby Hutcherson, Joe Henderson, Donald Byrd, Eddie Henderson, McCoy Tyner, and Andrew Hill.




