Nelson Can Reveal 6 Volume Open Source Remix Album Series

They have been banned in China, remixed by Kasper Bjørke, and appeared on Good Morning Denmark. They've received praise from Rolling Stone Magazine in both the US, Spain and Germany, have been nominated for several awards including the Zulu Awards, the Carl Prize and have even been awarded the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this year, members of Danish trio Nelson Can announced that after 9 years as a band, they would step down after the release of their last album, So Long Desire, on Alcopop! Records.However, they've not disappeared completely off the radar...In May 2020, they made all the production stems from their last album freely available on their website, and launched the open source remix project Solo Desire: Remixed Together.In just 14 days, the band received remixes from over 60 different artists across 3 different continents, including notable submissions from Danish artists BRAVOUR, Colorblind, Spring & I, Victor Solomon, Yo Akim, O / RIOH and Vakle, and the UK's Ricardo Autobahn and LibraLibra."I think the whole idea from Nelson Can's side of this project is so good, and it was super fun and interesting to dive into their tracks and sounds," says Nicolaj Rasted aka BRAVOUR, whose remix of 'I Used To Sleep Through Everything' is featured on Volume 1.Commenting on the remix, he says: "I wanted to cultivate that feeling of frustration and extreme fatigue that tear on you when you're not getting any sleep. In addition, I symbolically set the pace at 112 bpm—a little bonus info for nerds like myself."Originally, the plan was to release all the remixes together, but that had to be re-evaluated by the band when they saw just how many contributions they had received. Instead, the remixes have been divided into six albums, broken down by genre and vibe. The albums will be released every two weeks during the summer, from 19th June to 28th August 2020."The purpose of doing an open source remix project was to allow other artists to leverage our material to generate extra income for themselves, in a year that is otherwise financially tough for many artists due to COVID-19," explains bass player Signe SigneSigne.In collaboration with the band's UK record label Alcopop! Records, Nelson Can will cover the cost of mastering and promoting the albums, while providing 50% in royalties to the remix artists for streams, downloads and any potential syncs."We wanted to show a constructive approach to how musicians can share our creative resources with each other—not just in times of crisis, but in general," elaborates vocalist Selina Gin.Through this project, the band hope to encourage other artists to be more open in general to sharing their resources with one another. "For example, you can do something as simple as give other musicians shout outs on your Instagram profile, and in this way share access to their following. It actually means a lot when we give each other recognition in that way," explains drummer Maria Juntunen.Vol 1. Chill Beats tracklisting:Kasper Grønkjær - No Longer Afraid @kasperg_musicBRAVOUR - I Used To Sleep Through Everything @nicolajrasted AND @bravourmusicwaants - I Wanna Be With You @waantsmusicApparition - No Longer Afraid @genfaerdmusicKara Moon - Limelight @karamoonmusicMarcus Elkjer - So Long Desire @marcuselkjerMono Mono - Ambitious @monomonodkMars Machine - No Longer Afraid @marsmachinemusicRome in Reverse - Limelight @romeinreverseO / Rioh - Ambitious @oslashrioh105ft High - I Wanna Be With You @ 105fthighS1L3NCE - LimelightRelease schedule:Vol. 1 / Chill beats - released June 19Vol. 2 / Synthesized - Released July 3rdVol. 3 / Tech Beats - Releases July 17Vol. 4 / Electricks - Released July 31Vol. 5 / Eclectro - Released August 14Vol. 6 / Dream Waves - Released August 28https://www.nelsoncan.comhttps://twitter.com/nelsoncanbandhttps://www.facebook.com/nelsoncanband/https://www.facebook.com/selinaginiconic/So Long Desire was the band's latest release since EP3, released in 2017 and springboarding the band to notoriety both domestically and abroad, with singles like 'Break Down Your Walls', 'Miracle' and 'Move Forward' frequently played on UK radio stations BBC Radio One and BBC 6music, and Denmark's domestic P6 and P3, where 'Break Down Your Walls' was also selected as Track of the Week.The period marked a major breakthrough for the band, leading to a string of sold-out concerts in their native Denmark, culminating with a packed appearance at Roskilde Festival 2018, where over 6000 fans showed up for their set on the Avalon stage.Over the last 8 years, Nelson Can have toured Europe extensively, regularly warming-up for internationally acclaimed bands such as Royal Blood and The Black Keys, and had music synced to productions from Lars von Trier's Zentropa Film Company, as well as major international advertising campaigns.They have been banned in China, remixed by Kasper Bjørke, and appeared on Good Morning Denmark. They've received praise from Rolling Stone Magazine in both the US, Spain and Germany, have been nominated for several awards including the Zulu Awards, the Carl Prize and have even been awarded the National Art Fund's award for their latest poster, which was described as a small "masterpiece".



