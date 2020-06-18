Top Roulette Tips That You Must Follow

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over the last few centuries the world of gambling has been governed quite extensively by technological innovation more than anything else, as new games become possible with the massive progress made in the spheres of engineering and electronics. Just think about it: games such as roulette or slots simply would not exist without the required technological know-how, and these games are often some of the most played in existence in the modern day. It is fantastic news for us gamblers though, because it means that the more modern casino games are much more dynamic and exciting than the age-old games like blackjack or poker. This is part of the reason why roulette wheel had such a rapidly exploding popularity when it first came onto the scene during the 19th Century. People had never seen such an intense form of gambling before, and there is really no wonder that the game quickly spread from its native France during the 1800s.

Before too long it could be played in most countries you could go too, and countless casinos had made quite the fortune from gamblers trying their luck on the roulette wheel. In fact, the rise of decadent casinos in Monte Carlo can actually be directly related back to roulette, several families across Central Europe built their fortunes off of roulette-centred casinos in the 1800s, so much so that most authorities on the continent quickly worked to ban casinos in the region. Naturally many of these families moved over the Monte Carlo, where gambling was never banned. Regardless of its history, it is clear to see how much of an impact roulette has had on the gambling community, and it continues to do so, paying out millions pretty much every week. But how do you win at roulette? Well, there is no clear cut method, but read ahead for a few key tips that you simply must follow.

Have a keen grasp on the basics

Have you ever heard of anyone winning at a game that they do not know how to play? Of course it can happen every now and again (where the term "beginner's luck must have come from), but you seriously should not be relying on this happening at all. Having a keen grasp on the basics of a casino gambling game is absolutely crucial if you want to have a successful session, if you do not you could find yourself leaking money at a worrying quick pace.

It sounds like common sense, does it not? However there are so many first time gamblers out there who don't even think about reading up on the rules before they start playing. Learn from their awful example, and make sure you know how the game of roulette works before you actually start playing; it will pay massive dividends.

Know the ins and outs of roulette bets

Following from our last point, it is also critical that you know as much as you can about the different bets that can be placed during roulette. In the movies it must look like the only bet available is on one singular number, however there are actually a variety of different things you can do when deciding where to put your money on the roulette wheel.

It is split into two main categories: inside and outside bets. Let's take a look at a couple examples from both.

Outside bets:

· Red/Black: Doesn't take a genius to work this one out: using this you can bet on all the reds or all the blacks at once.

· Odd/Even: Same principle as above, just with odd and even numbers.

· High/Low: This is split between 1-18 and 19-36.

Inside bets:

· Straight: This is probably the most simple of all roulette bets, and it gives you the chance to place your money on one sole number

· Split: With a split you can bet on two numbers that are next to each other at once by placing your chip on the line between them.

· Street: A street bet can enable you to bet on three numbers at once, however they have to be in a row.

Keep a strict budget

We are sure you hear this all the time when reading about gambling tips, however it is insanely important to always make sure you are keeping a strict budget whilst gambling. Seriously, gambling straight out of your main bank account is incredibly stupid and it can also be rather dangerous too. Doing so leaves you free to spend as much as you want, and the consequences of this can be very serious indeed.

Set a strict budget before you start gambling and it will stop you spending too much money and potentially doing something stupid like blowing your whole lifesavings on one session. It will also encourage you to be savvier and more careful with your bets, hardly a bad thing!

Only play European roulette

No we're not being needlessly mean to the yanks here, it really does pay off to only play European roulette where possible. The reason why? Well, somewhere down the line the European roulette wheel lost one of its zero values, whilst the American one kept it. This means that the house edge on US roulette is twice the size as European roulette - can you see why you should only play European roulette now?

Mix up the betting strategies

Lots of advanced gamblers will advocate using some kind of betting system whilst you're playing roulette, however it is very important to make sure you are using the right ones. For example, we would stay well away from any from of the Martingale strategy (where you double your bet after each losing spin), because it makes it way too easy for you to spend your entire bankroll incredibly quickly.

Our advice would be to mix and match, taking a few different betting systems and using each one when the time is right.

Remember nothing about roulette is fate

If you have grown up seeing roulette on the television or cinema you might be tempted in thinking that there is something to do with fate in the game, but you should leave this at the door. Nothing about roulette is fate!