Brad Paisley To Headline Live Nation's First Ever 'Live From The Drive-In' Concert Series In The US With Darius Rucker, El Monstero, Jon Pardi, Nelly, And Yacht Rock Revue

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Live Nation Entertainment) Today, Live Nation announced their first ever U.S. drive-in concert series — LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN — will bring fans a live music tailgating experience unlike any other, kicking off July 10-12 in Indianapolis, IN, Nashville, TN, and St. Louis, MO. Brad Paisley will headline performances in all three cities, marking the start of a much anticipated return to in person live events. Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also headline the series in Nashville and Nelly along with hometown legends El Monstero will headline in St. Louis, while Jon Pardi and local favorites Yacht Rock Revue will headline in Indianapolis.Live Nation is reimagining the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private tailgating zones next to their cars. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone to personalize their experience. More details including event guidelines can be found at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.Live From The Drive-In will start off with events at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN and at Live Nation venues Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, IN and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO. Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their window when they pull into the venue and then will be shown to their designated tailgate area where they can park and enjoy the show from their own marked-off space. There will be dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures. All artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues. The events will also feature full LED screens and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a truly live concert experience."Around the world, we're seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience," said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues - US Concerts. "We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In - a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience."Tickets will be available to purchase per car, with a maximum of four (4) people permitted per car. Please note in order to maintain social distancing, events will be limited capacity. Citi is the official presale credit card of Live From The Drive-In. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 23rd at 12pm local time until Thursday, June 25th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.Exclusive Live From The Drive-In merch is available for purchase in advance online HERE to commemorate Live Nation's first ever U.S. drive-in concert series. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Crew Nation - a global relief fund for live music crews.Budweiser Zero is an official sponsor of the Nashville and St. Louis Live From The Drive-In concerts. 21+ fans in attendance will have the opportunity to sample the new zero alcohol (0.0% ABV) brew while watching their favorite artist.Each event will comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff. This includes thorough sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with a number of other preventive measures. For more information on the health and safety precautions we are taking, event guidelines and FAQs, please visit LiveNation.com/DriveIn.LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN UPCOMING DATES:St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreFriday, July 10 - Brad PaisleySaturday, July 11 - El MonsteroSunday, July 12 - Nelly: 20th Anniversary Celebration of Country GrammarNashville, TN @ Nissan StadiumFriday, July 10 - Jon PardiSaturday, July 11 - Brad PaisleySunday, July 12 - Darius RuckerIndianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music CenterFriday, July 10 - Yacht Rock RevueSaturday, July 11 - Jon PardiSunday, July 12 - Brad PaisleyLive Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.Launched in 2020 by Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser Zero is a new zero alcohol, zero-sugar brew with refreshing, full-flavored taste you expect from Budweiser. The new brew is for fans who want to enjoy a beer, without the alcohol, in any occasion. With Budweiser Zero there is zero compromise on taste or experience, all with only 50 calories.



