Hard Rock International Partners With The Mercury Phoenix Trust To Offer Limited-Edition Merchandise In Honor Of Freddie Mercury





As part of the partnership, Hard Rock will offer Freddie Mercury-inspired merchandise including tees, pins, hats and more, as well as, host co-branded events. The merchandise line is named to honor one of Hard Rock's core mottos, "All is One."



"As a brand committed to honoring our core mottos and philanthropic values, we are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with The Mercury



As a loyal partner since 2013, Hard Rock has donated proceeds from its annual Freddie for a Day celebrations to The Mercury



For additional information about The Mercury



With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an



The Mercury

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Hard Rock International) Hard Rock International today announced a continuation of its long-standing partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization created in memory of legendary musician Freddie Mercury by band members Brian May, Roger Taylor and manager Jim Beach. In honor of Pride Month, Hard Rock® has created the "All is One" merchandise collection, with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Mercury Phoenix Trust to support the global battle against HIV/AIDS.As part of the partnership, Hard Rock will offer Freddie Mercury-inspired merchandise including tees, pins, hats and more, as well as, host co-branded events. The merchandise line is named to honor one of Hard Rock's core mottos, "All is One.""As a brand committed to honoring our core mottos and philanthropic values, we are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust by offering a Pride merchandise collection highlighting our passion for celebrating equality," said Benito Mendez, VP of Merchandise, Ecommerce and Licensing for Hard Rock International. "Throughout Pride Month and beyond, Hard Rock remains dedicated to supporting the important work done by foundations like The Mercury Phoenix Trust."As a loyal partner since 2013, Hard Rock has donated proceeds from its annual Freddie for a Day celebrations to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, allowing fans to participate in celebrations at Hard Rock properties around the world and honor the legendary Freddie Mercury.For additional information about The Mercury Phoenix Trust, visit www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe® can find reopening dates for specific cities by visiting https://www.hardrockcafe.com/. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com.With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded in 1992 by Brian May, Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach in memory of rock band Queen's iconic lead singer FREDDIE MERCURY who died in 1991 from AIDS related causes. In the last 28 years the Trust has given away over 20 million dollars in his name and funded over 1000 mainly grassroots projects in the global battle against HIV/AIDS. For more information on the Mercury Phoenix Trust visit: www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com.



