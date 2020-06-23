Adam Hambrick Premieres Animated Music Video "Between Me And The End Of The World"



Created by Dawson Waters, the animated video is full of symbolism, portraying a couple blissfully walking together through life unsure of the turbulent moments that lie ahead.

The singer-songwriter wrote the "heartfelt ballad" (Forbes) as a tribute to his wife, a physician assistant who has been treating patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Between Me and the End of the World" has recently been spotlighted by The Associated Press, Forbes, Top40-Charts.com, MusicRow, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country artist, Adam Hambrick, premiered his new music video "Between Me and The End of the World" today!Created by Dawson Waters, the animated video is full of symbolism, portraying a couple blissfully walking together through life unsure of the turbulent moments that lie ahead.The singer-songwriter wrote the "heartfelt ballad" (Forbes) as a tribute to his wife, a physician assistant who has been treating patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic."Between Me and the End of the World" has recently been spotlighted by The Associated Press, Forbes, Top40-Charts.com, MusicRow, Sounds Like Nashville and more.



