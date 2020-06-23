Alanis Morissette Announces New Album "Such Pretty Forks In The Road"





The official music videos made for the five landmark singles from Jagged



On Sunday 28/6, fans will be treated to a special screening of the long out-of-print Jagged



Alanis also announced her rescheduled dates for her tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Produced by Live Nation, the European tour will kick off on October 18th, 2021 in Birmingham, England, and stop in cities including London, Manchester Dublin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Budapest, Warsaw, Milan, Barcelona and Madrid before wrapping in Paris on November 13th, 2021. Alanis will be joined by special guest





Mon Oct 18 Birmingham, England at Utilita

Wed Oct 20 London, England at The O2 / https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Fri Oct 22 Manchester, England at

Mon Oct 25 Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena / https://www.ticketmaster.ie/artist/775998

Thu Oct 28 Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard

Fri Oct 29 Copenhagen Denmark at Royal

Sun Oct 31 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome / https://www.livenation.nl/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Wed Nov 3 Budapest, Hungary at

Sat Nov 6 Warsaw, Poland at Expo XXI / https://www.livenation.pl/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Mon Nov 8 Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum / https://www.livenation.it/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Wed Nov 10 Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi / https://www.livenation.es/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Thu Nov 11 Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center / https://www.livenation.es/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets

Sat Nov 13 Paris, France at Accor New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced her highly anticipated ninth album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, will be released on July 31st of this year. Preorder it here! Alanis has already released "Reasons I Drink", "Smiling" and "Diagnosis" from the forthcoming album. On June 26th, a digital deluxe version of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will be released that pairs the original 13-track album, produced by Glen Ballard, with a new acoustic live album from Alanis' performance at Shepherd's Bush from March 2020. Preorder it here! The live version of " Ironic " from the show is available today. Listen here! Alanis' groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month on June 13. Upon its release in 1995, the album was a cultural phenomenon and a critical smash. It has now been certified 17x Platinum by the RIAA selling more than 33 million copies worldwide, making it the 16th best-selling album of all time in the U.S.The official music videos made for the five landmark singles from Jagged Little Pill have also been remastered in 4K resolution. These versions will debut over the next week on Alanis' YouTube Channel. The 4K versions of the music videos will be released beginning on 26/6 with " Ironic ", followed by "You Oughta Know" (29/6), "Hand In My Pocket" (30/6), " You Learn " (1/7), and "Head Over Feet" (2/7).On Sunday 28/6, fans will be treated to a special screening of the long out-of-print Jagged Little Pill, Live on Alanis' YouTube Channel at 12:30pm ET. Released in 1997, Jagged Little Pill, Live chronicles Alanis' 1995-96 world tour supporting the album. It features on-stage performances of every song from the album, along with the rarity, "No Pressure Over Cappuccino."Alanis also announced her rescheduled dates for her tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Produced by Live Nation, the European tour will kick off on October 18th, 2021 in Birmingham, England, and stop in cities including London, Manchester Dublin, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Budapest, Warsaw, Milan, Barcelona and Madrid before wrapping in Paris on November 13th, 2021. Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and also appearing is Liz Phair. Alanis Morissette 2021 European Tour Dates:Mon Oct 18 Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena / https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsWed Oct 20 London, England at The O2 / https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsFri Oct 22 Manchester, England at Arena / https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsMon Oct 25 Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena / https://www.ticketmaster.ie/artist/775998Thu Oct 28 Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena / https://www.livenation.de/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsFri Oct 29 Copenhagen Denmark at Royal Arena / https://www.livenation.dk/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsSun Oct 31 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome / https://www.livenation.nl/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsWed Nov 3 Budapest, Hungary at Arena / https://www.livenation.hu/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsSat Nov 6 Warsaw, Poland at Expo XXI / https://www.livenation.pl/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsMon Nov 8 Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum / https://www.livenation.it/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsWed Nov 10 Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi / https://www.livenation.es/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsThu Nov 11 Madrid, Spain at WiZink Center / https://www.livenation.es/artist/alanis-morissette-ticketsSat Nov 13 Paris, France at Accor Arena / https://www.livenation.fr/artist/alanis-morissette-tickets



