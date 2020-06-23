Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 23/06/2020

John Legend Drops Lyric Video For 'Never Break'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Legend has released a new official lyric video, for his song Never Break. The video was directed by Luke Eisner with additional footage by Julia Rendleman.

Ohio-born Legend is a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter. His work has garnered him nine Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, the BET Award for Best New Artist and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among others.
Most recently, Legend won his first Academy Award, first Golden Globe Award, and won the 2015 Critic's Choice Award for his song "Glory," that he wrote and performed with Common, for the film Selma.






