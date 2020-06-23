Dygitals Sign With Golden Core Records/ZYX Music, "God Save The King" Album Announced





https://www.dygitals.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French traditional Heavy Metal band, DYGITALS, have signed with German label Golden Core Records a division of ZYX Music for the release of their new album "God Save The King" later this year. It's a treat for every metal- and hardrock fan with strong songs and powerful, yet natural sounding production.DYGITALS is fronted by Herve Dygitals, goes back to 1984 and had their vinyl debut in 1985 with two songs on the Devil´s Records compilation/split-LP "French Connection". Their last two albums were on Brennus and Mausoleum. Even the band is singing in English, DYGITALS is a part of the French Heavy Metal history and with "God Save The King" they prove that they are still going strong.DYGITALS is:Herve TRAISNEL - Lead VocalsJolly ROGER - Lead GuitarJean-Marc LAVAYSSIERE - Guitar Kevin OBRON - Bass GuitarAlain Clouet - Drums & KeyboardsDYGITALS were formed in 1984, by vocalist Hervé Traisnel. They rapidly garnered a reputation as a rock-solid live band, which lead to a busy touring schedule, opening for well-known acts, performing at prestigious festivals and establishing a large fan following which remained loyal over three decades. In 1986 DYGITALS ranked among the top ten of French rock bands in Enfer, an influential magazine that at the time was considered to be the national oracle of heavy metal.Originally playing hard rock not unlike groups like Iron Maiden and Accept, by 1988 they had absorbed influences from American bands like Bon Jovi, and Los Angeles based acts such as Ratt and Mötley Crüe, resulting in a unique transatlantic metal mixture. Their change of style fortuitously resulted in DYGITALS being invited to play several clubs in Los Angeles, including not only the infamous Whiskey A Go Go, but also Gazzarri's, a nightclub on the Sunset Strip, where The Doors and Van Halen were featured house bands for long stretches before being discovered. In the end DYGITALSended up touring the US for the rest of the year, returning to France early 1989.In the meantime - after having recorded reels and reels of demos, they also release their debut album. The euphoria didn't last, and by late 1990 DYGITALS packed it in beaten by the worldwide onslaught of Grunge. Sporadic reunionsIn 2003 and 2005 resulted in the albums "2003" and " Imagine ". Late 2009 there were signs of serious renewed interest from both fans and media and Hervé decided to reform DYGITALS. After a few months of vigorous rehearsals, they were of to a flying start, soon settling back into a busy touring schedule before signing to Brennus Records and releasing the album "Avé", in October 2012.May 2015, DYGITALS released the album " Dynamite " on the legendary label "Mausoleum Records". We were under contract with the belgian label until they stopped all activities due to the loss of the CEO Alfie Falckenbach.Now in 2020 DYGITALS is back with their new output "God Save The King".https://www.facebook.com/Dygitalshttps://www.dygitals.com



