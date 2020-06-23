Motivational Songs: How Does Music Affect Our Lives?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Many studies have been published in scientific journals, the results of which prove that more than 70 percent of people who listen to cheerful and motivational melodies every day change their mood within two weeks. Well, now, these studies aren't completely authoritative because you certainly won't escape the grief connected to love, tragedy, or job loss by listening to Drake or Rihanna, but cheerful songs can motivate and lift us out of a weaker mood and lethargy.

Here's a text, which isn't a profound text but just a story about happy songs. Intellectual-spiritual pleasure is on your musical taste and the increase of serotonin after listening to songs.

Listen to Music ... but Also to Statisticians

Statisticians were able to compose an interactive chart unveiling the 20 songs that have spent the most time topping charts in each of the 22 countries included in the project in the last decade. Different characteristics of each track are also displayed in this unique chart. Why's this important?

First, because you can sort the chart by these characteristics using the filter at the top of each column. Second, the characteristics of the songs we're talking about are critical to the success of each of the songs in the way how it makes the listeners feel, which ultimately dictates how many sales these tracks deliver.

Actually, two characteristics are crucial in regard to this: energy and danceability. So, buy looking at the interactive chart, you'll see how 'energetic' and 'danceable' each track was. As a result of that, it's clear to see that there were noticeable trends across different countries.

Looking at the average danceability scores for each country, it was a photo-finish with Canada, France, New Zealand, and Portugal. They all had an average of 74 out of maximum 100, meaning that any of the songs aiming to be successful in these countries need to get listeners up and moving.

How Music Affects Us?

Music is a kind of art that surrounds us every day and is an integral part of our lives. We listen to it on the street, at work, in a car or at home. More or less, that means that we listen to it in every possible place that exists, and now, with not so much new technology, we're enabled to transfer sound melodies using phones and other devices.

Music is, by definition, an art that expresses feelings, moods, attitudes, and notions of events through sounds. We love music, grow up with it, and collect memories through it. For all these reasons, we have researched the effects of music and how it affects us, without us even being aware of it.

Music has a positive effect on our brains. It causes a change of mood, but it motivates us to focus on certain things. Sometimes it reminds us of beautiful moments from our lives, but also of the less beautiful ones if some song stood out during a significant event.

Music and Social Events - an Unbreakable Bond

Numerous studies and research have proven that, for instance, while playing the piano, visual and verbal skills increase, in addition to practicing musical abilities and creativity. It all depends on your personal motivation and desire. Music connects people, and we don't need research for that.

We're witnessing numerous gatherings where music is the most important thing, such as an ordinary birthday or a festival dedicated to this art. Music increases the social factor and socializing, so people with similar affinities find and connect thanks to it.

Music also has a real healing effect. When we say that music heals, we don't mean only figuratively. Research has shown that it cures and suppresses stress, anxiety, and coronary heart disease. Apart from being a medicine for the soul, music is also, we can freely say, medicine for our organism and life.

Listen to music every day to make your life more beautiful and fulfilling!