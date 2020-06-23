Anthony Lario posts piano version of original song "Big Mouth" in honor of Pride Month

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IG Personality & songwriter Anthony Lario posted an intimate piano version of his previously covered single "Big Mouth". Taking to IGTV, @anthonylario captioned

"The other day, I uploaded an IG story w a piano version of one of my favorite songs I've written "Big Mouth"- a good amount of you asked for a full piano version, so here ya go. 🤓🤡. It's really a simple, campy song, but I think it rings true for a lot of people! PS the is the first song I've ever put out using the pronoun "he" 🌈🌈💕💕"

Big Mouth" was Lario's first step in entering the realm of 'serious' pop music. The piano version offers significant clarity to Lario's writing style, often 'campy' and personal.

Earlier in the week, Anthony publicly addressed his sexuality for the first time via Instagram, pointing out in his caption that this is his first song using the pronouns "he" for a muse. It is unclear whether Anthony Lario will continue to pursue a career in music, but for the meantime, enjoy this intimate version.