Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/06/2020

Anthony Lario posts piano version of original song "Big Mouth" in honor of Pride Month

Anthony Lario posts piano version of original song "Big Mouth" in honor of Pride Month

Hot Songs Around The World

Ritmo (Black Eyed Peas)
274 entries in 18 charts
The Box (Roddy Ricch)
413 entries in 25 charts
Say So (Doja Cat)
307 entries in 26 charts
Blinding Lights (Weeknd)
707 entries in 31 charts
Toosie Slide (Drake)
243 entries in 26 charts
Roses (SAINt JHN)
493 entries in 28 charts
Don't Start Now (Dua Lipa)
744 entries in 32 charts
Yummy (Justin Bieber)
171 entries in 25 charts
Dance Monkey (Tones And I)
1128 entries in 31 charts
Death Bed (Powfu & Beabadoobee)
259 entries in 23 charts
Intentions (Justin Bieber & Quavo)
238 entries in 22 charts
Rockstar (DaBaby & Roddy Ricch)
164 entries in 26 charts
Everything I Wanted (Billie Eilish)
377 entries in 28 charts
Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi)
274 entries in 20 charts

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IG Personality & songwriter Anthony Lario posted an intimate piano version of his previously covered single "Big Mouth". Taking to IGTV, @anthonylario captioned 

"The other day, I uploaded an IG story w a piano version of one of my favorite songs I've written "Big Mouth"- a good amount of you asked for a full piano version, so here ya go. 🤓🤡. It's really a simple, campy song, but I think it rings true for a lot of people! PS the is the first song I've ever put out using the pronoun "he" 🌈🌈💕💕"

Big Mouth" was Lario's first step in entering the realm of 'serious' pop music. The piano version offers significant clarity to Lario's writing style, often 'campy' and personal. 

Earlier in the week, Anthony publicly addressed his sexuality for the first time via Instagram, pointing out in his caption that this is his first song using the pronouns "he" for a muse. It is unclear whether Anthony Lario will continue to pursue a career in music, but for the meantime, enjoy this intimate version. 






Most read news of the week
Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles
"Through The Lens" Def Jam Recordings To Premiere New Docu-series Focusing On Titans Of Hip-Hop Photography
Disturbed Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Amphitheater Tour
Dame Vera Lynn, Iconic Voice Of World War II Britain, Has Died At 103
Usher Releases Video For New Song 'California'
Black Eyed Peas Releases New Album "Translation"
T-Pain Releases New Track "Get Up" In Support Of Black Lives Matter
Queen + Adam Lambert Announces Their Youtube Tour Watch Party
Independent Injustice Online Music Showcase - Voice Of The Unheard - Just Us 4 Us




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3629999 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018620491027832 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how