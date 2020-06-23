Incognito Cartel Signs With Spin Doctors Music Group, Releases 4th Album "Tinker's Damn"





Bandcamp: https://incognitocartel.bandcamp.com/releases New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Spin Doctors Music Group) Nashville based indie band veterans Incognito Cartel adds to the legacy their edgy Americana jangle pop roots by signing with Spin Doctors Music Group, releasing their 4th album on SMG Records. The 8 song album is slated for worldwide release on Saturday, June 27, along with a live stream CD release party performance at 8:00 pm CDT that evening at Twin Kegs II in Nashville, TN.Continue ReadingSays band member Tom Templeman, "With the COVID-19 reopening stages in Nashville currently stalled due to a spike in cases, we are going ahead with a live stream option so that anyone, anywhere, can join us - even if we can only allow a handful of people - or none - to come in person."The new album progresses the band in its edgy jangle pop roots with songs such as its carefree title track "Tinker's Damn," "You're to Blame," the Gilligan's Island tribute "Favorite Castaway," the haunting "Beautiful Lies" and "Just for You." The album is rounded out with the more bluesy "What Can I Do" and "Hickory," and the quirky "Mojo."Americana jangle pop is not the genre you expect from a Nashville TN-based band; and retro rockers Incognito Cartel make it very clear from the first downbeat that they are not your run of the mill Music Row group. From their eye-opening 2016 debut CD "In a World Upside Down" 2018 sophomore album "Last Bus Stop" and 2019's "Cold Moon," their sound has spread across the USA and is finding homes in Canada, Ireland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and with a surprisingly large fan base in Brazil. The new "Tinker's Damn" album will satisfy the request for more great music from Incognito Cartel's widespread fan base. Incognito Cartel's refreshing style is heavily influenced from the great early '60s bands such as the early Beatles, Byrds, Hollies, Animals, and the '80s jangle pop of Tom Petty. The largely up-tempo songs are flavored with jangly guitars, '60s retro keyboards, and hypnotic 2- and 3- part harmonies that are reminiscent of The Band and the Monkees. Incognito Cartel's lineup consists of songwriter/guitarist Tom Templeman, veteran bassist Terri Templeman, keyboardist/songwriter Don Gaylord, and drummer Frank Larkin.With the various COVID-19 restrictions, many of the band's main shows were cancelled; a number are being rescheduled for the second half of the year. The current remaining shows for 2020 are listed on www.incognitocartel.com, and they may be changed and/or updated as rescheduled shows are confirmed on new dates.For more information on Incognito Cartel:website: www.incognitocartel.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/incognitocartel/Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/incognitocartelBandcamp: https://incognitocartel.bandcamp.com/releases



