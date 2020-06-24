PBS & Zoom To Host 'Better Late Than Never Prom,' A Virtual Prom Celebrating Every High School Student In The US On June 26, 2020





Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and PBS stations across the country are proud to announce their virtual "Better Late Than Never Prom," live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 26th. Appearances from Gen Z's favorite entertainers, YouTubers, and TikTokkers, including Chloe x Halle, Skai Jackson, Tia Mowry, Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Bob the Drag Queen, Tiagz, Olivia Munn, Sarah Schauer (TikTok), Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), and more. Musical performances from mxmtoon, Kiana Ledé, Duckwrth, Cyn, Laura Marano, and an exclusive DJ set by Questlove.This year, 3.7 million American high school seniors missed their prom due to COVID-19 safeguards. PBS and Zoom stepped in to host a virtual prom event that will provide a safe space for students of all backgrounds to come together in solidarity and celebration of the class of 2020.Generously powered by Zoom's technology, there will be no limits on attendance or time making this a truly interactive experience. Every high school in the country can participate with its own "Zoom experience," making this both a national and hyper-local event. The individual Zoom Video Webinars will also allow local high schools to customize prom activities, from speeches, to crowning of their own prom king & queen, and other prom night staples. There will also be a general room open to all that can be joined through the event's website: https://www.wcny.org/prom/Brought to you by PBS stations, the beloved broadcasters that today's high school seniors grew up with, there will be a prom night cameo dance number by none other than Elmo, and Jason Derulo. True to PBS form, the Better Late Than Never Prom will have an educational component at the start: a short segment about the history of prom in the US, followed by a super cheesy red carpet rollout. Virtual doesn't have to mean missing the classic treasured but tacky prom aesthetic.The "Better Late Than Never Prom" encourages students to share their experiences on social media with hashtag #PromNight2020. If a school cannot participate on June 26th, it is welcome to use this template and host its prom using this content on another date.PBS is a membership organization that, in partnership with its more than 33 member stations, serves the American public with programming and services of the highest quality, using media to educate, inspire, entertain and express a diversity of perspectives. PBS empowers individuals to achieve their potential and strengthen the social, democratic, and cultural health of the U.S.Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.



