The Sonic Fuel Releases Debut Single "I Will Rise"

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Rock group Sonic Fuel released their new single " I Will Rise " independently on June 15. Led by songwriter/vocalist/guitarist David Hales, Sonic Fuel's music and lyrics are intensely emotional with purposeful musings on love, loss, perseverance and injustice. Fans of other melodic Rock artists such as Shinedown, Switchfoot and Lifehouse should enjoy this anthemic new song that speaks to the mending heart in all of us. Further singles and a full-length album are soon to follow. David Hales' insight on the new single; "When someone you love decides to end their life abruptly and leave you behind, it is nothing short of devastating. 'I Will Rise' is an expression of determination; a cry out to the world that the darkness someone left you writhing in will soon be a thing of the past."Sonic Fuel is a new Mainstream session Rock band formed in 2019 by David Hales. Influenced by bands such as Foo Fighters, Tonic, Rival Sons, Alter Bridge Collective Soul, Sonic Fuel blends heavy riffs & power chords with melodic story lines of life itself.




