Erich Mrak Delivers Summer-Ready Pop Vibes With New "Girls" Single

hyperurl.co/bhquo0 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto-based pop/hip hop artist Erich Mrak is constantly experimenting with new, emotive ways to express his inner self to music. Having released 8 singles to date and several official music videos, Erich will release new single " Girls " on June 23, 2020. " Girls ", an upbeat departure for Mrak, is the first single from upcoming full-length album "Glimpse". Girls " was one of the last songs we produced for "Glimpse", and the initial production of the song started with myself, and Phil playing melodies on an upright piano on the live floor.Initially " Girls " was titled "Boys" and centered around the dynamic of a close female friend of mine going through heartbreak. While the context of " Girls " centers around a recent heartbreak, the core message of the song lies in the supportive dynamic friendship plays in encouraging someone they can do better. - Erich Mrak Girls " was influenced by artists like Post Malone, Tame Impala and The 1975, with it's guitar heavy production, processed vocals and lyrics derived from interpersonal relations. Girls " was recorded at Revolution Recording, Toronto. Initial production, and writing for "the track began in July, 2019 during a heatwave midway through a three day session. It was almost left unfinished due to it being too upbeat in contrast to earlier material recorded between 2017 - 2019. The revisions of " Girls " led to a dramatic shift towards a more pop oriented sound on "Glimpse".Beginning to write lyrics at the age of 7, and recording his first full song at 13, Erich has continued to practice, and refine his sound since an early age. Born in Ottawa, based inToronto since 2013, Erichʼs influences come from where heʼs been, and where he currently is. Over production that is made up of two main genreʼs, pop, and hip-hop, Erichdisplays a combination of the two with a genuine delivery, penning songs that are relatable, with message.Recently amassing over 400,000 streams collectively on various singles, and completing his album, "Glimpse", Erich shows no signs of slowing down. Outside of the album, Erich's most recent achievements lie in the practice of piano since the start of the quarantine. Erich has been recording live performance covers in his living room, intending to release them between single releases over the next few months.www.erichmrakmusic.comwww.facebook.com/ErichMrakMusictwitter.com/ErichMrakMusicindependentmusicpromotions.com/toronto-musician-erich-mrak-delivers-summer-ready-pop-vibes-with-new-girls-singleopen.spotify.com/track/2rcXDAzfGPCpwMvnpzMCyx?si=6qJLTsG_TgGLb0nCpoj17Ahyperurl.co/bhquo0



