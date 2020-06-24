Alt-Rock Duo Needle Release New Collection 'The Long View' On July 17, 2020





www.needlemusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Underground Bay Area alt-rock duo Needle announce their latest collection of music called The Long View, releasing Friday, July 17, on Bandcamp, Apple Music & Spotify.Pre-order is available now and features an immediate download of the song "Her" with Dana Colley (Morphine, Twinemen, Vapors of Morphine) playing sax. Colley contributes sax on tracks throughout The Long View. Preview "Her" and pre-order your copy of The Long View at Bandcamp The band will also host a virtual listening session on Thursday, July 16, in support.Once shelter in place took hold, Needle's chief songwriters and musicians Julie Cornett and Steve Beck reunited to work on a new batch of music. Some of the songs had been sitting on the shelf for a while and some are newer. In the same way that a dormant desert seed has known water will eventually come, "The Long View" is about awakening from a long slumber and reclaiming yourself after being lost and forgotten on the outskirts.The band self-released their debut album, Songs Your Mother Never Sang You, in 2006 and their seven-song EP Saint Timothy's in 2012. One has moved to the desert since but they continue to write and collaborate.The Long View is produced by Needle. Dana Colley (Morphine, Twinemen, Vapors of Morphine) plays saxophone on a few tracks and longtime collaborator Kramer (Low, Galaxie 500, Daniel Johnston) mastered the project.needlesongs.bandcamp.comwww.needlemusic.com



