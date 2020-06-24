Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 24/06/2020

Alt-Rock Duo Needle Release New Collection 'The Long View' On July 17, 2020

Alt-Rock Duo Needle Release New Collection 'The Long View' On July 17, 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Underground Bay Area alt-rock duo Needle announce their latest collection of music called The Long View, releasing Friday, July 17, on Bandcamp, Apple Music & Spotify.

Pre-order is available now and features an immediate download of the song "Her" with Dana Colley (Morphine, Twinemen, Vapors of Morphine) playing sax. Colley contributes sax on tracks throughout The Long View. Preview "Her" and pre-order your copy of The Long View at Bandcamp The band will also host a virtual listening session on Thursday, July 16, in support.

Once shelter in place took hold, Needle's chief songwriters and musicians Julie Cornett and Steve Beck reunited to work on a new batch of music. Some of the songs had been sitting on the shelf for a while and some are newer. In the same way that a dormant desert seed has known water will eventually come, "The Long View" is about awakening from a long slumber and reclaiming yourself after being lost and forgotten on the outskirts.

The band self-released their debut album, Songs Your Mother Never Sang You, in 2006 and their seven-song EP Saint Timothy's in 2012. One has moved to the desert since but they continue to write and collaborate.

The Long View is produced by Needle. Dana Colley (Morphine, Twinemen, Vapors of Morphine) plays saxophone on a few tracks and longtime collaborator Kramer (Low, Galaxie 500, Daniel Johnston) mastered the project.
needlesongs.bandcamp.com
www.needlemusic.com






Most read news of the week
Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles
"Through The Lens" Def Jam Recordings To Premiere New Docu-series Focusing On Titans Of Hip-Hop Photography
Disturbed Confirm Rescheduled 2021 Dates For The Sickness 20th Anniversary Amphitheater Tour
Dame Vera Lynn, Iconic Voice Of World War II Britain, Has Died At 103
Usher Releases Video For New Song 'California'
Black Eyed Peas Releases New Album "Translation"
T-Pain Releases New Track "Get Up" In Support Of Black Lives Matter
Queen + Adam Lambert Announces Their Youtube Tour Watch Party
Independent Injustice Online Music Showcase - Voice Of The Unheard - Just Us 4 Us




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0265980 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021200180053711 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how