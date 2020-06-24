Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 24/06/2020

John Legend Performs 'Ooh Laa' On The Tonight Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Legend was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new album, Bigger Love.
During the interview, Legend discusses releasing his album during the coronavirus pandemic and talks about how his song "Ooh Laa" is "doo-wop meets trap."

Legend also shares how Chrissy Teigen surprised him for Father's Day and talks about establishing Free America, an organization bringing light to the fact that America is the most incarcerated country in the world.
Legend then performs the song "Ooh Laa" for the at-home audience!






