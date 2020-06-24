NEEDTOBREATHE Release Live Video For 'Survival' (Ft. Drew & Eillie Holcomb)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Carolina rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have shared an intimate, stripped-back performance of 'Survival' (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb), the latest track off their forthcoming album, Out of Body.



'Survival' (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb) follows lead single 'Hang On' and ballad 'Seasons' as the third song NEEDTOBREATHE has unveiled from Out of Body. Prior to its release earlier this month, NEEDTOBREATHE surprised fans by performing a segment the song on their IGTV. Out of Body is due for release on August 28th via Elektra Records/Centricity Music, and is available for pre-order now HERE.



On the upcoming album Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio NEEDTOBREATHE -Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals]-examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy.



