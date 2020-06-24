Matchbox Twenty Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum, hit-making pop-rockers Matchbox Twenty
announced today the rescheduled dates for the band's summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the highly anticipated tour will now kick-off on July 16, 2021, at the Mohegan Sun Arena
in Uncasville, CT, and will wrap-up October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl (see dates below).
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the newly announced shows will receive an email directly allowing them to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.
Originally scheduled for this July through September, the 2021 tour is the band's first since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.
Matchbox Twenty
2021 Summer Tour Dates:
Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music
Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music
Pavilion
Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State
Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp
Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater *
Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Fri., Aug. 20 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden
Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music
Center
Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music
Center
Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music
Theatre
Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music
Center
Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music
Park
Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino +
Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre
Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
More dates to be announced.
* Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.
+ Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.
The concert originally scheduled for the Pearl
Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
has been canceled. Refunds will be made at point of purchase.
Matchbox Twenty
is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.
For additional information, visit www.MatchboxTwenty.com.