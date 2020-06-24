Matchbox Twenty Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates





All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the newly announced shows will receive an email directly allowing them to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.

Originally scheduled for this July through September, the 2021 tour is the band's first since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.





Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC

Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL

Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp

Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater *

Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Fri., Aug. 20 Memphis, TN Live at the Garden

Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend

Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff

Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE

Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom

Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank

Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino +

Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre

Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

More dates to be announced.

* Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.

+ Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.

