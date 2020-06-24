Seether Debut New Song 'Dangerous' + Announce Eighth Album 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Seether have just set Aug. 28 as the release date for their eighth studio album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (translation: If You Want Peace, Prepare for War). Leading the charge for the 13-track record is a music video for "Dangerous," the first new single.
Three years ago, when the South African group issued Poison
the Parish, they made a conscious effort to return to outright heaviness. On "Dangerous," Seether
take a step back from the battering riffs and lean into an alt-metal direction in this catchy albeit despondent anthem.
The Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album also marks the first for guitarist Corey Lowery (ex-Saint Asonia, ex-Stuck Mojo), who joined the group initially as a touring member in 2018 before being formally welcomed into the full-time lineup last year. "Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he's the older brother I've always wanted," said frontman Shaun Morgan
of the permanent Seether
addition.
Regarding the album, Morgan
added, "These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade. This whole album is kind of me going through that process. I'm exposing myself to a degree I'm not normally comfortable with. But I think it's okay. I'm proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album."
Read the lyrics to "Dangerous
" directly below and listen to the new song further down the page.
So take them off the blinders that cover your eyes
Don't break new ground
Just follow the beaten path
Well all I can do in the end is bury it in the cellar
And only a fool would pretend to blame it on the weather
It's so dangerous all this blamelessness and I feel like I lost all the good I've known
It's so dangerous all this shamelessness and I feel like I'm watching a tumor grow
Now take them down
The roses you smothered, they died
I hear the cries of souls you have eaten since
We all must revere and defend the fortune of the teller
We all must subdue and suspend belief that this gets better
It's so dangerous all this blamelessness
And I feel like I lost all the good I've known
It's so dangerous all this shamelessness
and I feel like I'm watching a tumor grow
Please just say you know you won't be satisfied
Not unless you know your name is verified
God I hope you choke on hate and stomach bile
Even as you sing the praise of feticide
Please just say you know you won't be satisfied
Not unless you know your name is verified
God I hope you choke on hate and stomach bile
Even as you sing the praise of feticide
It's so dangerous all this blamelessness and I feel like I lost all the good I've known
It's so dangerous all this shamelessness and I feel like I'm watching a tumor grow
And I feel like I lost all the good I know
And I feel like I'm watching a tumor grow
Seether's new record, which was recorded in Nashville between December of last year and this January, was produced by Shaun Morgan
while Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) handled the mixing.
Seether, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Dead And Done"
02. "Bruised And Bloodied"
03. "Wasteland
"
04. "Dangerous
"
05. "Liar"
06. "Can't Go Wrong"
07. "Buried In The Sand"
08. "Let It Go
"
09. "Failure
"
10. "Beg"
11. "Drift Away
"
12. "Pride Before The Fall"
13. "Written In Stone"