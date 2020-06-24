Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 24/06/2020

Alternative Rock Duo Hercules Mulligan Share 'I'll Find You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hercules Mulligan is a San Francisco-based two-man-band Hercules Mullingan is comprised of Ben Gaston & Trent Tyler. After becoming friends in the third grade, the two started playing music together when they were 15. After years of practicing to perfect their sound, the duo makes their return with 'I'll Find You'. Taking influence from the likes of Bon Iver, Tears for Fears and Alt-J, their fresh new sound takes you on a journey away from the chaos in the world right now.

Having built strong foundations over the years, the alternative rock duo now make their mark on the industry with 'I'll Find You' set to release June 26th on all streaming platforms.

