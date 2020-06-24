Christian Hip-Hop Recording Artist Rhyan Lamarr Releases New Single, "Relief" Lifted From His Debut Album, Rhyan Lamarr's: "Aperfectmess (Volume 1)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "RELIEF" was written by Rhyan LaMarr and produced by Mod G., Jack Red & Rhyan LaMarr. The inspirational Hip-hop single features Rhyan LaMarr alongside Canon, John Givez, nobigdyl., Kris Noel, Byron Juane and Jack Red and is lifted from Rhyan's upcoming debut album, "Red Guerrilla Entertainment Presents- Rhyan Lamarr's: aPERFECTmess (Volume1)", available now on all streaming platforms, via the Empire/RMG Amplify label imprint. The powerful "RELIEF" music video was directed and conceptualized by Rhyan LaMarr.



The "Relief" visuals just made its world premiere on BET Jams this past weekend and is coming following the critically-acclaimed recently released and (in-real-time) music video for "Fight Another Day".



