Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 25/06/2020

Pianist Lara Downes Will Perform The First Socially-Distanced, Outdoor Classical Concert In California's Capitol Since Quarantine

Pianist Lara Downes Will Perform The First Socially-Distanced, Outdoor Classical Concert In California's Capitol Since Quarantine

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NBC News calls pianist Lara Downes "a musical ray of hope." For the first time since quarantine, the charismatic, iconoclastic artist will pioneer a new, socially-distanced live outdoor concert format in Sacramento. The performances will take place July 10 in the outdoor courtyard of the mixed-use Warehouse Artist Lofts, a low-income artists collective. Residents will be able to watch the concert for free from their windows overlooking the stage.

The concert will be presented in 3 short sets with arranged seating 10 feet apart, and an audience limited to 30 guests and 20% capacity per set. Masks will be mandatory; seats will be assigned and sanitized. There will be a temperature scan as audience members enter the outdoor performance space.

This socially-distanced event is the first live classical concert in the region since quarantine, and was spearheaded directly by Lara herself in an effort to revitalize the music scene in California's Capitol by offering this return to live performance as the region reopens, with meticulous social distance safety protocols in place. (She has been giving concerts from her open front window for small socially-distanced groups of neighbors throughout quarantine.) In her own words: "As our communities reopen, I see an important role for artists to contribute to our moment in history, to create gathering spaces that offer the essential emotional connection of live music, while reimagining and reinventing the physicality of those spaces to ensure social distance and public safety."
The event is a benefit to support the ACLU in the fight for civil rights and social justice during this critical moment in history.

Lara will share music from her newest album "Some Of These Days," a musical reflection on social justice, progress and equality that was recently featured as Top Album at NPR Music and shared via Lara's stunning NPR Tiny Desk Concert (from home).

Lara will perform three 40-minute sets, at 7, 8 and 9pm.
The event is sponsored by Yamaha Artist Services.
TICKETS: https://lara-downes-live.eventbrite.com

In addition to this concert, Lara just announced her response to the current civil rights crisis. My Promise Project is a virtual creative campus for American youth, offering free workshops for American youth (age 12-18) to connect with their peers nationwide and create art that calls for change, progress and social justice. In partnership with Grammy Music Education Coalition and the Sphinx Organization, Lara will hold these free workshops on Zoom beginning Monday, July 6 at 3PM Eastern Time and continuing weekly through August. Students' work will be shared via weekly Facebook Live showcases hosted by Lara. Registration: https://www.laradownes.com/my-promise-project

Using freedom songs such as "We Shall Overcome" and "Keep Your Eyes On The Prize" as creative prompts, Lara asks students to reflect and respond on their capacity to find strength in their individual and collective potential for change. Participants will create work in any performing/visual art medium they choose, producing a national anthology of youth voices envisioning futures built on awareness, intention, and action.

﻿Praise for Some Of These Days: "This lyrical, evocative set un-starches the musical artifacts of African-American uplift. Downes approaches spirituals, hymns and legacy pieces with a passion grounded in the knowledge that history is personal: each interpretation deeply reckons with what made her" - NPR Music / Top Albums of April
"A remarkable piece of work" - All Music, 4.5 out of 5 stars
"This could be one of the year's most important recordings" - Glide Magazine
"If there were ever an album that captured in music the interconnected nature of the fight for justice across generations, it is Some of These Days" - Black Grooves






Most read news of the week
Billboard-charting Father And Son , Murat Ses And Tan Ses Both Win Akademia Music Awards In Los Angeles
"Through The Lens" Def Jam Recordings To Premiere New Docu-series Focusing On Titans Of Hip-Hop Photography
Dame Vera Lynn, Iconic Voice Of World War II Britain, Has Died At 103
Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile Reunite Grammy Award-Winning Group For Not Our First Goat Rodeo Album Available Now
Black Eyed Peas Releases New Album "Translation"
Independent Injustice Online Music Showcase - Voice Of The Unheard - Just Us 4 Us
John Lennon Final Photos And Camera Sell For Over $100K At Auction From Just Kids Nostalgia
Rebecca Coupe Franks 'Every Little Thing Counts' Out July 1, 2020
Liam Gallagher Scores Third UK No 1 Album




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0265551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023272037506104 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how