News
Pop / Rock 25/06/2020

DJ Snake Premieres Epic New Single "Trust Nobody"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum producer DJ Snake shares a hard-hitting and irresistibly heavy new single called "Trust Nobody." The brilliantly warped track is the French DJ/producer's first new music in 2020.

With its vicious drop and visceral beats, "Trust Nobody" reveals DJ Snake's incredible ability to combine mind-bending sound design with wildly catchy hooks. The track expands on the untamed originality he recently brought to his gold-certified sophomore effort Carte Blanche, a 2019 release that hit #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Among the album's massive hits are "Taki Taki" ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, a triple-platinum smash that's surpassed a billion streams on Spotify and emerged as the #56 most-viewed YouTube video of all-time. The album also includes the gold-certified summer anthem "Loco Contigo" with J Balvin & Tyga (one of Spotify's most streamed songs of 2019).

DJ Snake made his full-length debut with Encore, a 2016 album that reached #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and debuted in the top ten around the world. Since scoring his first #1 with the four-times-platinum "Let Me Love You" ft. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake has triumphed with such colossal hits as "You Know You Like It" (with AlunaGeorge), "Lean On" (with Major Lazer, featuring MØ), and "Taki Taki" ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B. With its title translating to "the freedom to do whatever one chooses," his sophomore album Carte Blanche arrived in July 2019 and shot to #1 on Billboard's US Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to reaching the top 50 on the Billboard 200. Thanks to the tremendous success of "Let Me Love You," "Lean On," and "Taki Taki," DJ Snake now holds the distinction of being one of only two dance artists in the world to have three songs amass more than a billion streams on Spotify.






