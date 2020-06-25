Dermot Kennedy Releases Brand New Single 'Giants'





When thinking about what 'Giants' meant to him in the wake of recent events, and what it could mean to other people, Dermot took inspiration from the poem 'What if 2020 Isn't Cancelled?' by

"Change hurts and growing hurts. Giants is a song about just that, steeped in bittersweet nostalgia. It's about acknowledging our loss of youth and how time inevitably changes things. Yet in the same breath the song is an encouragement to be brave - individually, and collectively. Walking into an unknown future together can be beautiful just as much as it is scary. As events have unfolded over the last few months and have at times felt hopeless, this song has carried me through as a reminder that the future is still full of hope and there is opportunity in the darkness and a brighter future can await.

I want people to listen to this song and hold on to that thought. Let go of the past and grab the change that is in front of us, and make it for the better. Even if it hurts. The time is now."



Rescheduled live dates have also been announced for April & May 2021, with two nights a piece in Glasgow, Manchester and London's



Alongside his #1 selling debut album 'Without Fear', Dermot has now reached over a billion streams globally and single 'Outnumbered' has gone multi-platinum across the UK,



Rescheduled live dates:



April 2021

24 - Manchester,

25 - Manchester,

29 - London,

30 - London,



May 2021

4 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 6th

