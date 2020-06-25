Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 25/06/2020

Dermot Kennedy Releases Brand New Single 'Giants'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dermot Kennedy today releases the first new music since his #1 debut last year, the brand new single 'Giants', released via Island Records/Universal Music, and debuted on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show.

When thinking about what 'Giants' meant to him in the wake of recent events, and what it could mean to other people, Dermot took inspiration from the poem 'What if 2020 Isn't Cancelled?' by Leslie Dwight. The poem highlights the need for change and how this year could serve as a wake up call. Speaking on the track, Dermot said:
"Change hurts and growing hurts. Giants is a song about just that, steeped in bittersweet nostalgia. It's about acknowledging our loss of youth and how time inevitably changes things. Yet in the same breath the song is an encouragement to be brave - individually, and collectively. Walking into an unknown future together can be beautiful just as much as it is scary. As events have unfolded over the last few months and have at times felt hopeless, this song has carried me through as a reminder that the future is still full of hope and there is opportunity in the darkness and a brighter future can await.
I want people to listen to this song and hold on to that thought. Let go of the past and grab the change that is in front of us, and make it for the better. Even if it hurts. The time is now."

Rescheduled live dates have also been announced for April & May 2021, with two nights a piece in Glasgow, Manchester and London's Alexandra Palace, all rescheduled from September of this year.

Alongside his #1 selling debut album 'Without Fear', Dermot has now reached over a billion streams globally and single 'Outnumbered' has gone multi-platinum across the UK, Europe and Canada. With shows selling out everywhere he's sold over 300,000 tickets globally in the last year alone and was also nominated in the 'Best International Male' category at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Rescheduled live dates:

April 2021
24 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse (show rescheduled from 31st August 2020)
25 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse (show rescheduled from 1st September 2020)
29 - London, Alexandra Palace (show rescheduled from 3rd September 2020)
30 - London, Alexandra Palace (show rescheduled from 4th September 2020)

May 2021
4 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 6th September 2020)
5 - Glasgow, Academy (show rescheduled from 7th September 2020)






