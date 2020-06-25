Luke Combs, Maddie & Tae, Rascal Flatts And More Join Lineup For CMA Summer Stay-Cay

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The countdown is on! In just one week, the Country Music
Association brings your favorite Country stars together for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold," a brand new, multi-hour live stream variety event sure to be one of the hottest nights of summer.
On Wednesday, July 1, "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" sees more than 50 Country acts coming together (while safely apart) for a CMA Fest-inspired fun and collaborative summertime celebration. Hosted by chart-topping Country artists Jimmie Allen
and Lindsay
Ell, fans can expect unique performances, atypical Q&As, games and much more. Join Lauren
Alaina, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kassi
Ashton, Gabby Barrett, Bobby
Bones, BRELAND, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Travis
Denning, Russell Dickerson, Brett
Eldredge, Lindsay
Ell, Morgan
Evans, Everette, Tyler Farr, Brantley Gilbert, Gone West's Colbie Caillat
and Nelly
Joy, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Janson, Angie K, King Calaway, Lady A, LANCO, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, Brandon
Lay, LOCASH, Dustin
Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty
McCreery, Midland, Justin Moore, Craig
Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Rascal Flatts, Michael Ray, Jameson Rodgers, Darius
Rucker, The Reklaws, The Shires, Granger Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Rita Wilson, Charlie Worsham and Brett
Young starting at 5:00 PM/CT on CMA's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Fans can join early for The Bud Nitro Room pre-show hosted by WUSY US-101's StyckMan & Justin Cole, kicking off at 4:30 PM/CT and featuring special performances and Q&As with artists. Download the CMA Fest app or visit CMASummerStayCay.com for more information.
Here's a sneak peek at what to expect from "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold":
"Women of Summer" performance featuring Lauren
Alaina, Lindsay
Ell and Cassadee Pope
"Say It With A Song" Game with Lauren
Alaina, Devin Dawson and HARDY
Jason Aldean
Video Premiere Party featuring the World Premiere of New Music
Video "Got What I Got," special Q&A, Tyler Farr
hosting the game "Is This Something Aldean Sings?" with fans, and a special Aldean cover performance by 2020 CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipient Angie K
Radio
Disney Country "Disney Trivia" Challenge with Jimmie Allen
and Lindsay
Ell, hosted by
Abby Anderson
More than 30 one-of-a-kind new performances from artists including Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress,
Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Travis
Denning, Brett
Eldredge, Chris Janson, LOCASH,
Dustin
Lynch, Scotty
McCreery, Carly Pearce, Jameson Rodgers, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Rita Wilson, and Brett
Young, with special collaborations between Jimmie Allen
and LANCO, Kassi
Ashton and Jordan Davis, and Lee Brice
and Carly Pearce
Quick Chat with Gabby Barrett
hosted by Radio
Disney Country
"Super Easy Trivia" with Bobby
Bones featuring Blanco Brown, Kristian Bush, Jordan Davis, Gone West's Colbie Caillat
and Nelly
Joy, Caylee Hammack, Scotty
McCreery, Carly Pearce
and Rita Wilson
Brothers Osborne
full band performance of "All Night
" and fan Q&A
CMA Fest Flashback with Eric Church
remembering his epic mega-medley performance during CMA Fest 2019, with the never-before-seen full 27-minute acoustic performance available on CMA's YouTube channel during the live stream
"'90s Country Cover Challenge" with Russell Dickerson
& Friends
featuring Dustin
Lynch and Carly Pearce
The Bud Nitro Room pre-show performances with 2020 CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship recipients Everette and Kylie Morgan
"What's Gonna Happen Next?" -- a really random chat with Brantley Gilbert
and surprise guests
"Country Couples Challenge" with Jillian Jacqueline, Charlie Worsham and their spouses
King Calaway hosts a special edition of "Nashville's House Band Series" with special guest Darius
Rucker
Lady A special appearance and performance of "What If I Never Get Over You
"
Chris Lane
has "Big, Big Plans" to congratulate two fans on their engagement
Catching Up with Tracy Lawrence
and Taste of Country's Clay Moden
Tour Buddy
Challenge with Maddie & Tae
hosted by CMT After MidNite's Cody Alan
Maddie & Tae
performing their single "Bathroom Floor," presented by Music
Choice
"Old Fashioned Summer" cocktail creation with Ashley McBryde and special guest Lainey Wilson
Midland
mixes it up with conversation over tequila
Amazon Music
hosts Jon Pardi's performance of his Amazon Original, reimagined version of "Ain't Always The Cowboy"
Quick Chat with Rascal Flatts
about their 20 years as a group
"Honkytonk Tuesday...on a Wednesday!" with Michael Ray
featuring special guest Craig
Morgan
Quick Chat with Granger Smith
hosted by Elaina Smith of Westwood One Nashville's Nights with Elaina
Cole Swindell
surprises a Bachelorette Party and performs two of his hit songs
"Who Knows Their Bandmate Best?" with The Reklaws and The Shires
Quick Chat with Tenille Townes
Stay tuned for additional segments to be announced soon!
The event kicks off two of the hottest nights of Country Music
this summer and is followed by "CMA Best of Fest," a three-hour retrospective hosted by Country Music
superstar Luke Bryan, which now airs Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Visit CMAfest.com to view the full lineup.
Both events celebrate the legacy of CMA Fest, the world's longest-running Country Music
festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return to downtown Nashville June 10-13, 2021.
"CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" viewers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the CMA Foundation, a national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music
Association. Look for the "Donate Now" button on both YouTube and Facebook during the live stream. In addition, the CMA Foundation is launching "CMA Summer Music
Camp" Saturday, June 27 on CMAfoundation.org and CMA Foundation's YouTube channel. The kid-centric video series will feature music teachers as well as musicians including BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Lindsay
Ell and Chris Janson
sharing instrument lessons, music playing tips, songwriting sessions and more to encourage parents and kids to continue learning music at home this summer. The CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure that every child has an equitable opportunity to participate in music.
The CMA Fest app has been updated for "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and features the live stream lineup, merchandise, playlists, donations for the CMA Foundation and more. Users will even be able to watch the live stream in the app by selecting "Watch" in the menu.
CMA Fan Access
is also now available for Country fans to register for a chance to win a trip to CMA Fest in 2021, including front row seats for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, airfare, hotel and more. Once registered, fans can participate in activities for even more chances to win by watching "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" to discover clue words. Prizes include merchandise packs, an autographed guitar with more than 50 signatures and an additional trip for two to next year's CMA Fest.
A limited line of "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" merchandise is available for purchase starting today at shop.cmaworld.com in the CMA Fest app with all proceeds going to the CMA Foundation. Purchasers can also make an additional donation while shopping online.
To support "CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold" and "CMA Best of Fest," a new "Country Summer Nights" playlist is now available on digital streaming platforms, featuring music and artists from both events. Listen HERE.
Budweiser Nitro Gold is a first-of-its-kind golden lager infused with nitrogen for a taste as smooth as silk. Available nationwide in 12-ounce cans for a premium drinking experience.