Cold War Kids Share New Video For 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cold War Kids have released a video for "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" directed by Mezzy (Lil Peep documentary, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti, Lil Tracy, Boyscouts) and shot during quarantine with a small COVID safe group. "Who's Gonna Love Me Now" heralds the bands upcoming release, New Age Norms 2, the second installment of the three-album trilogy out later this year.

'"Who's Gonna Love Me Now is the first on the record - the start of the hero's journey. With this video - Mezzy nailed that moment of irreverence, frustration, and rejection of ordinary life," shares Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids.



"It was important for me for this video to feel like a part of a larger film. For it to have an arc where you could feel character motivation, not necessarily understand the wider context, but be able to infer it. That these people have to get home before they are killed by the outside world. It feels like a familiar feeling right about now," shares Mezzy on the video for "Who's Gonna Love Me Now."



