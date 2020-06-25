Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 25/06/2020

Teeah Ft. Ice Prince - "Complete (Remix)"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Matching sweet vocals to a sensual beat, East London songstress Teeah puts it down on her new single "Complete (Remix)." The sexy single is more than about physical intimacy. It's about two people who feel a deep passion for each other in many ways.

"Complete" encompasses that classic RnB quiet storm feel. The slow, bass beating track displays Teeah's smooth vibe as she sings: "holding you I feel complete." The song features BET Award winning Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, who drops some intense rhymes, rapping "This love is deeper than oceans…"

Speaking about the song, Teeah says, "we've all had that love for someone that makes you feel whole, and you'll do almost anything to have that feeling around the clock, no matter where you are or what else is going on. They know that you complete them and you know that they complete you."

Teeah, of Bajan and Southern African decent, has been around music for much of her life. She has provided backing vocals for illustrious musicians including Amy Winehouse, Hugh Masekela, Mel B, and Fred Hammond, according to her PR team. Now she's stepping out on her own as a solo artist, making memorable music. Her last single, "Zengah," featured BET Hip Hop Award winning, Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie.






