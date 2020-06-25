Deniece Williams Shines On New Single "When You Love Somebody"!





This week, Deniece Williams released a new R&B track called "When You Love Somebody." The groovy love song, which is her first ever independent single, emits positive vibes and provides a welcome distraction from the current peril on the world scene. The tune has a modern feel but still fits the legendary songbird's voice quite well. And the lyrics don't stray from the classic material that the 4x Grammy winner is best known for.



Underscored by a catchy backbeat, Niecy sings as if she's floating on air, reflecting on a love that has stood the test of time: "Look at us and how we made it. I'm still catching your vibes like it's the first time / What we got, I wouldn't trade it. We're living out this life, feels so right / Oh 'cause when you love somebody, life feels like a party. You dance until you just can't dance..."



With her latest release, Niecy may have just created a new favorite for the steppers and line dancers and/or a song that could work for "couples skate" at any skating rinks that may reopen. So take a listen to the soulful sounds of Deniece Williams on " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Possessing one of the sweetest voices in soul music, Deniece Williams (aka "Niecy") spent a decade at the top of the soul charts making unabashedly positive, thoughtful music, and then another decade as a significant Gospel artist. Her clear delivery and her understated, girl-next-door style won for her a slew of fans and established for her a solid - if often underrated - catalog of hits.This week, Deniece Williams released a new R&B track called "When You Love Somebody." The groovy love song, which is her first ever independent single, emits positive vibes and provides a welcome distraction from the current peril on the world scene. The tune has a modern feel but still fits the legendary songbird's voice quite well. And the lyrics don't stray from the classic material that the 4x Grammy winner is best known for.Underscored by a catchy backbeat, Niecy sings as if she's floating on air, reflecting on a love that has stood the test of time: "Look at us and how we made it. I'm still catching your vibes like it's the first time / What we got, I wouldn't trade it. We're living out this life, feels so right / Oh 'cause when you love somebody, life feels like a party. You dance until you just can't dance..."With her latest release, Niecy may have just created a new favorite for the steppers and line dancers and/or a song that could work for "couples skate" at any skating rinks that may reopen. So take a listen to the soulful sounds of Deniece Williams on " When You Love Somebody ", and do a little finger snap or two-step along to the music.



