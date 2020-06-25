Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
MP3 and More 25/06/2020

The Easiest Musical Instruments To Learn

The Easiest Musical Instruments To Learn

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music is something that is an extremely important aspect of many people's lives. Whether they simply listen to it, or actually play an instrument or perform, music has this amazing ability to touch so many people's lives in completely different ways.

Maybe your favorite song of all time is one where the lyrics are 100% relatable. Maybe you just love the guitar riff, or the drum solo. Whatever the reason, music is truly a universal language that is enjoyed and appreciated all over the world.

Playing music is something many of us wish we could do, but in reality, we have no idea how to play an instrument, or even what instrument we could try to learn. There are many musical instruments that are very easy to learn, and you could be playing them in no time at all.

Some are a lot easier than others are, so you will need to look at several options and select the one you feel is best for you. Many are suitable for adults and kids, so if you have children, why not learn together. The experience could be a truly magical one.

The recorder

This classic instrument is one that everyone will have seen and heard, and is a staple for musical instruments in schools. You will probably remember them from your school days. The recorder is a very easy wind instrument to play, and there are just three simple things that you need to learn to control - your fingers, breathe and tongue. If you can blow up a balloon, you are literally half way there in terms of playing the recorder. Once you know which holes to cover with your fingers, you are there.

The guitar

This is one of the most popular musical instruments for beginners to start with, and is one that is suitable for people of all ages. The classical guitar is available in a range of different sizes, so it is something you child can learn, as well as yourself. The guitar is a very good instrument for young children to learn and it can help improve their motor skills, as well as help to improve memory and increased concentration.

You play the music simply by strumming or plucking the strings. There will usually be 6 strings, though you could also find a 12 string guitar if you are feeling more adventurous and confident. There are lots of online courses you can find that can teach you the basics of guitar playing. Youtube is also a great source of lessons and tutorials that are easy to follow and suitable for all levels of students.


The piano / keyboard

As with the guitar, the piano (or keyboard) is a very popular choice, and is something that many people are attracted to when it comes to picking a musical instrument to learn. The piano has been around for hundreds of years, and is used throughout many forms of music, from classical and jazz, to rock and pop.

The piano or keyboard is not the easiest musical instrument to learn, so you will need to be prepared for a lot of practice and it could even take years before you feel confident in your playing abilities. However, if you are serious about learning a musical instrument, then this one you should seriously consider. Headover to Soundhalo if you are looking for more information about pianos and keyboards.

The harmonica

Strangely, this is an instrument that often gets overlooked and forgotten about when it comes to finding a musical instrument to learn. Most people will look at instruments that are fairly large in size, such as guitar, violin or piano. Not many will consider the harmonica.

One huge advantage is that it is portable, and can slip right inside your pocket. You are then able to practice it anywhere, regardless of where you are. It's not as though you can carry around your piano wherever you go. The harmonica is not a difficult instrument to learn, similar to the recorder, and it can be picked up pretty quickly.

The drums

This is an instrument that many people want to learn, though it is something that you will need to seriously consider, as it is large in size, and can also be quite noisy. If you live in a small apartment with neighbours up and downstairs, then getting a drum kit is probably not the best idea. However, if the noise is not a problem, then it is really a great instrument to learn and one that is very enjoyable to play.

Whatever type of musical instrument you decide to learn, it is sure to be something you'll enjoy doing. There comes great satisfaction from being able to pick up an instrument and play a few notes on it. Who knows, maybe in a few years you'll be writing your own music.






