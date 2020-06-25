Tay Iwar Releases New Music Video For "Monica"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, releases the video for his "stand-out" (CLASH) track, "MONICA." The visual is a sleek dreamlike recap of a memory that plays out like a short film. Mostly colored in soft blues and overcast skies and featuring actors dressed for a funeral (or bleak wedding), the video follows the narrator traveling to a country house with familiar faces to confront a paranoia that may or may not be real. The video from "Nigeria's hidden gem" (OkayAfrica) is released via Soulection Records, the longtime and newly revived label arm of the acclaimed LA producer and DJ collective, Soulection.



"Truth is 'Monica' really is about fear," says Tay, "fear of love and commitment, the lack of communication and the cycle of failed relationships but the biggest inspiration behind the video is the song itself, the lyrics paint a picture."



One of Soulection Record's very first full-length releases after taking a nearly two-year hiatus was Tay Iwar's 2019 debut, Gemini, a mesh of timeless R&B with afro style - what he dubbed "afro-fusion." That album was highlighted by "MONICA," a love-laden groove with "lush and mood-driven melodies" (Earmilk) that charts Tay's memories of past lovers. It is a visual manifestation of a feeling that is all too familiar, which he repeats in each chorus: "I fell in love with you and I almost died."

Listen to 'Gemini': https://tayiwar.com/#gemini



Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.



