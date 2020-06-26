Tali Shear Captivates With 'Fool

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Tali Shear returns with her most prominent track to date 'Fool'. The musician who is based in London, UK, enthrals with this mesmerising release. It comes with a myriad of qualities, and it is not one to be missed.



With a heavenly vocal reminiscent of Emeli Sandé, Tali greets us with open arms from the get-go, 'Fool' takes us on an impulsive journey with Tali wearing her heart firmly on her sleeve. It boasts a comforting yet profound piano lead which synergies with Tali's robust vocal delivery impeccably.



Fans, who were lucky enough to grab a preview before its big release have also been relishing the new number with one even claiming they are 'In Love'. It is evident to see why as it comes with infectious harmonies and a melody, which grips at you like a leech.



So, looking for a dreamy track which will take you to a place of calm and tranquillity? Then look no further than this new chilled out pop release from Tali Shear.



