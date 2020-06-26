Ice Nine Kills Announces 'Undead & Unplugged At The Overlook Hotel'





We'd like to thank 107.9 KBPI for helping to make this show a possibility and all the Colorado Psychos that came out to make this intimate, unplugged show so special." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Horror themed, metalcore icons Ice Nine Kills have today announced the release of Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel - a five track acoustic EP recorded at their very special fan event in association with Colorado's 107.9 KBPI at The Stanley Hotel, more famously known as The Overlook Hotel from classic horror movie, The Shining. The EP will be released tomorrow, Friday June 26th and will be available here. Those who want to unlock the EP artwork early can do so by playing The Undead & Unplugged Unlock Maze - a special video game created by Ice Nine Kills that takes place in the maze of The Overlook Hotel. To play, click hereFor a taste of what to expect from Undead & Unplugged Live From The Overlook Hotel, Ice Nine Kills have released the the video for the stripped down version of Enjoy Your Slay which was inspired by The Shining and shot at the event. Find the video here"We decided to release this EP now to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Shining, one of the most influential horror movies of all time. As a life-long horror fan, I was thrilled when we were able to enlist the help of Stanley Kubrick's grandson, Sam to provide guest vocals on the original version of our track, Enjoy Your Slay and we were equally thrilled when The Stanley Hotel invited us to play in their infamous ballroom for this special, intimate, sold-out fan event.The biggest highlight for me was getting to see the real Room 237 (217 in the book), the setting for one of the most terrifying scenes in The Shining. We got some intel from an employee who told us that whilst shooting Dumb and Dumber, which also features The Stanley Hotel, Jim Carey had insisted on staying in room 217 but got so freaked out on the first night, he had leave the room.We'd like to thank 107.9 KBPI for helping to make this show a possibility and all the Colorado Psychos that came out to make this intimate, unplugged show so special."



