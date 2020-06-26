Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 26/06/2020

Colton Graves Releases New Single "Smile For Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colton Graves grew up On a ranch near the Sierra Nevadas Outside Sacramento. His family raises horses for the rodeo. He has been making music for a while and ran into the right people at a show in Folsom.

Colton is now recently signed with Extreme Music, the production music arm of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Since earning recognition by top-notch producer and composer talent Aaron Kaplan, the duo have kicked off a collaboration on Colton's debut EP. The project includes the hit single "Smile For Me" which has already garnered tens of thousands of plays by landing on a collection of top 50 charts overseas in Europe and local radio stations in Nashville, Seattle, and Virginia. The single comes equipped with a heart-wrenching music video which you can find on the official Colton Grave's YouTube channel.

Quickly gaining traction, Colton's original music can be heard in hit television like American Idol, Garage Squad, and multiple foreign advertising campaigns. Watch out for Colton Graves live performances in the near future, as he's already made plans to take his show on the road.
Extreme/Sony ATV will be officially releasing his EP including the single "Smile for Me" this summer on all platforms.






