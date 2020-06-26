Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/06/2020

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single 'Girls In The Hood'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just three months after releasing her EP Suga, Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer with her new single "Girls in the Hood." The Houston hottie spits flames over a sample of Eazy-E's West Coast classic "Boyz-n-the-Hood."
"Wack hoes hate under my pictures on the 'Gram / Bitch, you better hope I never run across your man," raps the Savage x Fenty ambassador, who also shouts out Rihanna. "In the mall wit' 'em / I'ma have a ball wit' 'em / Somebody call Rihanna, I'ma buy some drawers wit' 'em."

"Girls in the Hood" follows a string of 2020 singles from the rapper, including "Diamonds" with Normani from the Birds of Prey soundtrack and"Freak" with Tyga, alongside "B.I.T.C.H" and "Captain Hook" from her third EP, Suga, which dropped in March. The Beyoncé remix of Suga song, "Savage" reached Number One on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Songs Chart in May.

Meg's big year continues. After topping the charts with her Beyoncé-assisted hit "Savage," she is nominated for five awards at the 2020 BET Awards including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. She will also perform during Sunday's ceremony, which airs live on BET and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion joined hundreds of artists and other music industry professionals in signing a police reform open letter urging New York state to repeal statute 50-A, which shields police disciplinary records from public view.






Most read news of the week
Justice Comes Alive Announces 50+ Artists For Virtual Music Festival Benefiting Plus1 For Black Lives Fund
Ken Francis Wenzel Releases New Single "Healing Heart," Today About Society's Struggle With Covid-19 And Quarantine
Downtown Music Holdings Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Smith Global President Of Downtown Music Publishing
Motivational Songs: How Does Music Affect Our Lives?
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj "Trollz" Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Hot 100!
Dygitals Sign With Golden Core Records/ZYX Music, "God Save The King" Album Announced
John Legend Drops Lyric Video For 'Never Break'
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Guitar Sells For World Record $6 Million!
Alt-Rock Duo Needle Release New Collection 'The Long View' On July 17, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222249 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018246173858643 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how