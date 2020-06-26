Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single 'Girls In The Hood'



Earlier this month, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just three months after releasing her EP Suga, Megan Thee Stallion kicks off Hot Girl Summer with her new single "Girls in the Hood." The Houston hottie spits flames over a sample of Eazy-E's West Coast classic "Boyz-n-the-Hood.""Wack hoes hate under my pictures on the 'Gram / Bitch, you better hope I never run across your man," raps the Savage x Fenty ambassador, who also shouts out Rihanna. "In the mall wit' 'em / I'ma have a ball wit' 'em / Somebody call Rihanna, I'ma buy some drawers wit' 'em.""Girls in the Hood" follows a string of 2020 singles from the rapper, including " Diamonds " with Normani from the Birds of Prey soundtrack and" Freak " with Tyga, alongside "B.I.T.C.H" and " Captain Hook " from her third EP, Suga, which dropped in March. The Beyoncé remix of Suga song, " Savage " reached Number One on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Songs Chart in May.Meg's big year continues. After topping the charts with her Beyoncé-assisted hit "Savage," she is nominated for five awards at the 2020 BET Awards including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. She will also perform during Sunday's ceremony, which airs live on BET and CBS at 8 p.m. ET.Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion joined hundreds of artists and other music industry professionals in signing a police reform open letter urging New York state to repeal statute 50-A, which shields police disciplinary records from public view.



