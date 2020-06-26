Joella Releases New Single And Video "Break The Rules"



The rising singer has opened for major artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Eric Bellinger, Sevyn Streeter, and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Challenging status quo, edgy RnB songstress Joella delivers her new music video "Break The Rules." The song title speaks for itself as the Jersey native sings about breaking the rules of what society deems traditional love.We'll get to the lyrics, let's talk about how Joella slays in her visual for "Break The Rules." Her precisely placed makeup and pink tulle dress will capture your attention right away with an inviting close up shot. Throughout the rest of the video, her risqué outfits, elegance and powerful gaze will make it hard to look away from the screen. Break The Rules " showcases Joella's bold tone and "fed up-ness" with societal norms. She sings, "I'm tired of what these people say / it's time to rewind our brains."The rising singer has opened for major artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Eric Bellinger, Sevyn Streeter, and more.



