News
Charts / Awards 26/06/2020

Beyonce To Receive BET's Humanitarian Award In Recognition Of Her Activism

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyonce is set to receive the Humanitarian Award on Sunday (June, 28) at the 2020 BET Awards for her philanthropy works. The pop titan will be honoured during Sunday's BET Awards, which celebrate black and ethnic minority artists and sportspeople.
The 38-year-old will be following in the footsteps of figures including Muhammad Ali, Denzel Washington and John Legend in receiving the prestigious accolade.

BET said the star is being awarded the honour in recognition of her work as a philanthropist, which includes the BeyGOOD project to help disadvantaged communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Sunday's ceremony, which will be a virtual event, basketball star Kobe Bryant and rock and roll pioneer Little Richard will both be honoured following their deaths this year.

Canadian rapper Drake leads the way in nominations with six nods, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist.

Breakthrough rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow Drake with five nominations each.
Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby earned four nominations each.
The BET Awards celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.






